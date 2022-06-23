Skip to main content

Why Arch Manning's Commitment is Texas' Earth-Shattering Recruiting Domino

Manning's commitment has unprecedented impact on the rest of Texas' future recruiting targets

What seemed like an entirety of never-ending hype came to a breaking point Thursday when 2023 Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns. 

But it'd be foolish to say that it ends there. In an age where players de-commit left and right, some of the country's best talent could now have eyes on Texas. In fact, other major targets for the Longhorns have openly admitted that a Manning-Longhorns pairing could help swing a decision. 

This includes the always-vocal 2023 elite DeSoto (TX) receiver Johntay Cook II, who admitted his desire to team up with Manning during a March conversation with LonghornsCountry.com.

Cook will be making another visit to the Forty Acres this weekend. He's continued to have the Longhorns near the top of his list in recent weeks.  

“Don’t be surprised if me and Arch are at the same school whether that’s UT, Bama, LSU, Ole Miss," Cook said in March. “But I feel like it’s a higher chance that me and Reuben (Owens) go to college together than me and Arch.”

Owens, the 2023 running back from El Campo (TX), was previously committed to the Longhorns all the way back in Feb. 2021. He de-committed in June 2021, before announcing his pledge to the Louisville Cardinals Monday. 

“I mean me and Reuben we really started building our friendship last year," Cook said. "Me and Arch also. We all were at UT together and they had the Elite camp and Arch threw me that bomb and after that, we were just with each other in the hotel all weekend and just expanded on that."

Cook took to Twitter and didn't hide his feelings regarding the longevity of his close friend's decision. 

Owens still has an official visit to Austin on deck this summer, something that grows even more intriguing following Thursday's bombshell of events. 

Cook stirred the pot once again right after the Manning commitment was announced. 

Other key targets like Edgewater (Orlando) running Cedric Baxter, Langham Creek (Houston) receiver Jaquaize Pettaway, Westlake (Austin) receiver Jaden Greathouse, and Ryan (Denton, TX) linebacker Anthony Hill (who made an official visit to Austin Friday) are just a few names trending toward Texas that could be the faces of a new Longhorns recruiting haul following Manning's commitment. 

Arguably the biggest event to occur in the Texas football program in over a decade is now official. And it's likely just the start of a wild next couple of months for the Longhorns.

