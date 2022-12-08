Pair of Longhorn Playmakers Named to PFF All-Big 12 Offensive Team

In their second season under the leadership of coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns once again boasted one of the best offenses in not just the Big 12 but all of college football.

The Longhorns, who finished at 8-4 and just missed a shot at a Big 12 championship game appearance, scored 35.7 points per game, good for 20th in FBS. Not only did they put up a lot of points, but they racked up yards en route to averaging 430.3 yards of total offense per game.

It wasn't hard to see how dominant the Longhorns' offense was when watching, and PFF College agreed as it named running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders to its All-Big 12 Offensive Team.

Robinson was the undeniable engine that made the Longhorns' offense go, recording 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air.

Sanders, however, was arguably the biggest breakout star on the Longhorns' offense. He instantly became quarterback Quinn Ewers' favorite target, and their instant chemistry led to Sanders recording 577 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 49 receptions.

While Robinson is off to the NFL, Sanders will return next season ready to be the best tight end in the Big 12. Without this duo, though, there is no telling how bleak the Longhorns' offense could have looked this season.

