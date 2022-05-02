Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson A First-Round Selection?

Could Texas’ star running back hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft?

After an impressive sophomore season that fringed on Heisman candidacy, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is prepping for even bigger things headed into the second year under coach Steve Sarkisian in 2022.

Bijan Robinson USA Today Sports But just two days after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, PFF is already making predictions on where Robinson could be selected should he elect to forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility. Bijan Robinson USA Today Sporst PFF released its way-too-early mock draft for 2023 and predicts the Tucson native as a first-round pick. The selection? No. 23 overall to the Houston Texans. Here’s what the mock said: Bijan Robinson USA Today Sports

Don’t just think of Robinson as a running back. This dude can run routes like a wide receiver, too. His 79 broken tackles on only 195 carries was the third-most in the country last year.

Robinson is the first running back off the board in this particular mock. In an era where running backs are usually not valued as first-round picks, the 6-0, 214-pound all-purpose back looks to be an exception.

Robinson was a workhorse for Sark this past season. Despite missing the final two games due to an elbow injury suffered in the loss to Kansas, Robinson accounted for 1,127 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 195 carries.

Robinson's receiving numbers out of the backfield mirrored that of a No. 2 receiver for Texas, as he was tied for second on the team in catches (26), second in receiving scores (four) and was third in receiving yards (295).

Should he head to Houston, he’ll look to jumpstart a rebuilding Texans team that just reeled in a solid haul of players from the draft.

