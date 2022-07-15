The Texas Longhorns have a talented roster in 2022. That has been recognized across multiple college football preview outlets. Athlon Sports is the latest preview magazine to release their preseason All-America teams, and the Longhorns are represented.

Star running back Bijan Robinson earned a first-team All-America nod. Robinson ran for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.

Robinson is the centerpiece of Steve Sarkisian’s offense. If he can stay healthy, he will go down as one of the greatest running backs to dawn the burnt orange. He currently has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 at +2000 via DraftKings.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy earned a second-team offense mention. Worthy was arguably the best true-freshman wide receiver in 2021. He led all freshman wide receivers in catches (62), receiving yards (981) and touchdowns (12).

Worthy could produce even greater numbers in 2022 with transfer Quinn Ewers behind center.

The Longhorns have a chance to be the most prolific offense in the nation if Robinson, Worthy, and Ewers live up to expectations.

The Texas offense will be fun to watch this season. If the defense can hold their end of the bargain, the Longhorns could be in for a big year.

