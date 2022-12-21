Skip to main content

OT Connor Stroh Officially signs with Texas Longhorns

Massive offensive lineman Connor Stroh embodies the pedigree of the future of Texas football on the line of scrimmage.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Wakeland (TX) offensive tackle Conor Stroh has signed to play football for the Texas Longhorns, adding to the list of notable names on this historic day. Stroh committed to Texas back on June 24th during the wave of commitments after quarterback Arch Manning decided to play in Austin.

Kyle Flood, the Texas offensive line coach, was the first person to offer Stroh back in October.

Back in the summer, this was a massive win for the Longhorns as rival Texas A&M. Stroh’s family massively pursued Stroh and are die-hard Aggie fans so earning his commitment was a massive win at the time for the Longhorns.

Stroh is the perfect fit for offensive line coach Flood because he is an enormous body. Flood prefers players of his stature as he likes to mold them into great football players.

Although Stroh is not the highest-rated offensive lineman on the Texas board, he possesses the body type preferred by coach Flood. Stroh stands at 6’6.5 and 345 lbs. His enormous size is exactly what Flood wants on his offensive line.

Stroh will be behind one of the best offensive line classes in Texas history. Offensive line coach Flood will have ample time to mold him into his type of player because of that. Stroh joins a talented signing class on this wave of momentum for the future of Longhorn football.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

arch manning 432
Play
News

QB Arch Manning Officially Signs With Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning is officially a Texas Longhorn, signing his letter of intent on Wednesday

By Matt Galatzan
Colton Vasek
Play
Football

EDGE Colton Vasek Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Longhorns

A late addition to the program's 2023 recruiting class, EGDE Colton Vasek has officially signed with the Texas Longhorns.

By Zach Dimmitt
Peyton Kirkland
Play
Recruiting

OT Payton Kirkland Signs Letter Of Intent with Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns have added offensive line depth with the addition of Payton Kirkland.

By Cole Thompson

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

arch manning 432
News

QB Arch Manning Officially Signs With Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning is officially a Texas Longhorn, signing his letter of intent on Wednesday

By Matt Galatzan
Colton Vasek
Football

EDGE Colton Vasek Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Longhorns

A late addition to the program's 2023 recruiting class, EGDE Colton Vasek has officially signed with the Texas Longhorns.

By Zach Dimmitt
Peyton Kirkland
Recruiting

OT Payton Kirkland Signs Letter Of Intent with Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns have added offensive line depth with the addition of Payton Kirkland.

By Cole Thompson
Derek Williams
Football

DB Derek Williams Signs Letter of Intent with Texas Longhorns

2023 safety Derek Williams has officially signed his letter of intent with the Texas Longhorns.

By Zach Dimmitt
Sydir Mitchell
News

DL Sydir Mitchell Officially Signs With Texas Longhorns

Sydir Mitchell joins a Longhorns defensive line that will look to take another step forward in 2023.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Longhorns-Arch-Manning-Johntay-Cook-Oregon-Michigan
Recruiting

Texas Longhorns 2023 Early Signing Day Live Tracker

Stay up to day with the latest signings for the Texas Longhorns on Early Signing Day right here.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_16904059
Football

Former Texas OL Junior Angilau Commits to Oregon

The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:

By Longhorns Country Staff
Agiye Hall
News

WR Agiye Hall Leaves Longhorns Program

Agiye Hall is no longer a Texas Longhorn

By Matt Galatzan