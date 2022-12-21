OT Connor Stroh Officially signs with Texas Longhorns

Wakeland (TX) offensive tackle Conor Stroh has signed to play football for the Texas Longhorns, adding to the list of notable names on this historic day. Stroh committed to Texas back on June 24th during the wave of commitments after quarterback Arch Manning decided to play in Austin.

Kyle Flood, the Texas offensive line coach, was the first person to offer Stroh back in October.

Back in the summer, this was a massive win for the Longhorns as rival Texas A&M. Stroh’s family massively pursued Stroh and are die-hard Aggie fans so earning his commitment was a massive win at the time for the Longhorns.

Stroh is the perfect fit for offensive line coach Flood because he is an enormous body. Flood prefers players of his stature as he likes to mold them into great football players.

Although Stroh is not the highest-rated offensive lineman on the Texas board, he possesses the body type preferred by coach Flood. Stroh stands at 6’6.5 and 345 lbs. His enormous size is exactly what Flood wants on his offensive line.

Stroh will be behind one of the best offensive line classes in Texas history. Offensive line coach Flood will have ample time to mold him into his type of player because of that. Stroh joins a talented signing class on this wave of momentum for the future of Longhorn football.

