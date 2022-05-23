Skip to main content

Talented 2023 DE Ashton Porter Has Texas in Top 10

The Longhorns 2023 recruiting efforts have made some serious waves with prospects

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are in the mix for one of the top defensive line prospects in the state of Texas, in Cypress Ranch (Houston, TX) recruit, Ashton Porter.

Porter, a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder, will still have to wait another year before making his final decision, but he is beginning to narrow down his choices, and the Horns are on the list

Porter also has Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Grambling State, Miami, Nebraska, Northwestern and Oklahoma State in his final group. 

He made his official visit to UT earlier this spring and got a chance to sport the burnt orange and white threads.

Currently, the Longhorns have five commitments in the 2023 class. Jamel Johnson, a safety from Seguin High School (Arlington, TX) committed to the program in the fall, while Ryan Niblett, Tre Wisner, Dylan Spencer and S'Maje Burrell all committed this spring. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

CFB's Top 20 QBs: Texas' Quinn Ewers Too High or Too Low?

Ewers hasn't played a single snap as a Longhorn yet but has continued to gain hype headed into the season

By Zach Dimmitt29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
USATSI_17112249
Play
News

Longhorns Add Commitment From Iowa State Transfer WR Tarique Milton

The Longhorns have added another body to the wide receiver room

By Matt Galatzan40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
Arch
Play
Recruiting

Longhorns Loading Up On Impressive List of Summer Official Visitors

June is starting to look like a very exciting month for the Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 6.07.27 PM
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 6.07.58 PM
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 6.08.26 PM

The Longhorns are hoping Porter will be the next. 

According to ESPN's 2023 recruiting rankings, Porter is the 31st overall defensive end in his class.  

If the Longhorns can land him, alongside the current commit in Spencer, Porter would join an elite group that has added defensive-line talent from the class of 2022 already, with more potentially to come in the near future as well. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Quinn Ewers
Football

CFB's Top 20 QBs: Texas' Quinn Ewers Too High or Too Low?

Ewers hasn't played a single snap as a Longhorn yet but has continued to gain hype headed into the season

By Zach Dimmitt29 minutes ago
USATSI_17112249
News

Longhorns Add Commitment From Iowa State Transfer WR Tarique Milton

The Longhorns have added another body to the wide receiver room

By Matt Galatzan40 minutes ago
Arch
Recruiting

Longhorns Loading Up On Impressive List of Summer Official Visitors

June is starting to look like a very exciting month for the Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
Texas Fan Broll 97
Football

List of Worst Fan Bases: Embrace the Hate, Longhorns Fans

"Most fans are great. These are not those fans," USA Today said.

By Zach Dimmitt4 hours ago
Jeremiah Cobb
Recruiting

Texas In Top Group for Alabama RB Cobb

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff6 hours ago
Messinger KU
Baseball

No. 22 Texas Ends Regular Season With Series Sweep of Kansas

A complete recap of Texas' series against Kansas.

By Connor Zimmerlee21 hours ago
Texas Women's Golf
News

Longhorns Make Cut at NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The Longhorns took a big step back on Sunday but managed to slide back up the leaderboard to move on to Monday’s final round

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
schubert_sophia_wgolf_0139_jpg_1_
News

Texas Longhorns Move Up NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

The Longhorns have one more round on Sunday in an attempt to qualify for the final round of stroke play

By Matthew PostinsMay 22, 2022