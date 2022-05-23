Talented 2023 DE Ashton Porter Has Texas in Top 10

The Longhorns 2023 recruiting efforts have made some serious waves with prospects

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are in the mix for one of the top defensive line prospects in the state of Texas, in Cypress Ranch (Houston, TX) recruit, Ashton Porter.

Porter, a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder, will still have to wait another year before making his final decision, but he is beginning to narrow down his choices, and the Horns are on the list.

Porter also has Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Grambling State, Miami, Nebraska, Northwestern and Oklahoma State in his final group.

He made his official visit to UT earlier this spring and got a chance to sport the burnt orange and white threads.

Currently, the Longhorns have five commitments in the 2023 class. Jamel Johnson, a safety from Seguin High School (Arlington, TX) committed to the program in the fall, while Ryan Niblett, Tre Wisner, Dylan Spencer and S'Maje Burrell all committed this spring.

The Longhorns are hoping Porter will be the next.

According to ESPN's 2023 recruiting rankings, Porter is the 31st overall defensive end in his class.

If the Longhorns can land him, alongside the current commit in Spencer, Porter would join an elite group that has added defensive-line talent from the class of 2022 already, with more potentially to come in the near future as well.

