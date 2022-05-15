Skip to main content

Position Preview: Interior Defensive Line is Deep, but What About Edge?

A deep Texas interior defensive line must step up in place of an edge group incapable of providing a consistent pass rush.

In 2021, the Texas defensive line was mediocre at best. More often than not, the group proved to be incapable of forcing pressure on opposing quarterbacks and allowed opposing offensive coordinators the ability to run the football whenever necessary. The inability to stop the run did not solely fall on the Texas defensive line, but everything on defense starts up front. 

The Longhorns gave up 31.1 PPG (99th nationally) including 202.4 YPG on the ground and 224 YPG through the air.

The good news for the Longhorns is the defensive line returns most of its players from 2021, especially on the interior. The bad news is substantial improvement may not be possible until the underclassmen gain more experience.

On the interior, Texas returns everyone who saw meaningful snaps in 2021. That group includes veterans Keondre Coburn and Moro Ojomo, talented players who are looking to break out in Alfred Collins and Byron Murphy II, along with T’Vondre Sweat and Vernon Broughton who are in jeopardy of getting passed on the depth chart. 

Collins primarily played the “Jack” edge position in defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense in 2021. This was out of necessity due to a lack of depth in the OLB/Edge group. Collins has since moved back to the interior where he possesses his highest ceiling.

USATSI_18141114
USATSI_18141161

The interior group has the potential to be a strength of the Texas defense in 2022, but the veterans of the group must step up. If Collins and Murphy continue to build on a strong spring, they should be starting by the end of the season.

Edge is a different story. The OLB/Edge position on the Texas defense will likely remain a weakness for the team given the lack of talent and depth. Ovie ​​Oghoufo manned the “Buck” position in 2021. While Ovie has improved this spring, he does not possess the tenacity needed to provide a consistent pass rush. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

GettyImages-56273193
Play
News

Is Texas A&M Purposely Trying to Avoid Longhorns In SEC?

Texas A&M reportedly has some major objections to reigniting its rivalry with the Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan11 hours ago
11 hours ago
GettyImages-90751561
Play
News

Former Longhorns Star Earl Thomas Arrested On Felony Charge

The troubled former Longhorn is now in police custody

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
13 hours ago
Anthony Hill
Play
Recruiting

Texas LB Target Anthony Hill Sets Official Visit To Longhorns

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Barryn Sorrell projects as the starting “Jack” on the opposite side of the defensive line. Sorrell flashed in limited time as a freshman in 2021 and continued to flash in spring camp. However, Sorrell is likely a year or two away from being a proven commodity Kwiatkowski can look to in order to get after the quarterback.

Texas missed big on All-Big 12 edge transfer Ochaun Mathis from TCU. Had Texas landed Mathis, it would have healed a major hole on the Texas defense and allowed younger players like Sorrell another year to develop before being forced into a starting role.

The newcomers on the Longhorn defensive line should give Texas fans hope that it could be a dominant group in years to come. Texas signed one of its best defensive line classes in recent memory consisting of edge Justice Finkley, who already looks like an NFL player. Finkley should see significant time this fall contingent on Texas not adding talent through the transfer portal. 

Texas also signed talented edge rushers J’Mond Tapp, Ethan Burke, and Derrick Brown. Bo Davis, the Texas defensive line coach, also added a plethora of interior talent including Jaray Bledsoe, Kristopher Ross, Aaron Bryant, and Zac Swanson.

attachment-Justin-Finkley
Screen_Shot_2021_08_26_at_1.22.43_PM.5

Kwiatkowski is going to be asking a lot of its interior defensive line to make up for the lack of talent on the edge. Will it be enough for a group that must take a big leap after a historically bad 2021 campaign? Longhorn nation will find out when Texas hosts UL Monroe on September 3rd.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

GettyImages-56273193
News

Is Texas A&M Purposely Trying to Avoid Longhorns In SEC?

Texas A&M reportedly has some major objections to reigniting its rivalry with the Longhorns

By Matt Galatzan11 hours ago
GettyImages-90751561
News

Former Longhorns Star Earl Thomas Arrested On Felony Charge

The troubled former Longhorn is now in police custody

By Mike Fisher13 hours ago
Anthony Hill
Recruiting

Texas LB Target Anthony Hill Sets Official Visit To Longhorns

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff16 hours ago
Jordan Addison
Football

Pitt Wideout Jordan Addison 'Safe Bet' to Transfer To Longhorns

Texas could be in line to land yet another impressive transfer this offseason

By Matt GalatzanMay 13, 2022
Ardoin TSU
Baseball

NCAA Tournament Watch: Will Texas Host A Regional?

A preview of where No. 22 Texas could find themselves in the NCAA Tournament in June.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 13, 2022
disu
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Forward Dylan Disu Hints at Potential Return to Texas

Disu entered his name into the NBA Draft pool on April 27

By Zach DimmittMay 13, 2022
Tre Mitchell
News

Texas Transfer Tre Mitchell Commits to Big 12 Rival

Mitchell will be facing off with his former team twice next season

By Matt GalatzanMay 13, 2022
bijan robinson 1
Football

Position Preview: Texas Running Backs Among the Best in the Nation

One of the few question marks on the Texas roster in 2021 was its running backs. That remains the case heading into 2022.

By Michael GresserMay 13, 2022