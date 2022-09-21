Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown Targeting Appeal Denied

Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was ejected in the fourth quarter following a targeting penalty on UTSA quarterback Frank Harris en route to a 41-20 win.

After the game, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said that team planned to appeal the ruling.

However, according to a report from Chip Brown of Horns247, that ruling has now been denied.

Overshown will now be forced to miss the first half of next week's game against the Red Raiders.

On a 3rd-and-8 call, Overshown blitzed up the middle and delivered a strike to the Roadrunners quarterback. As Harris tried to evade the pressure, his helmet collided with Overshown's, leading to a replay by officials. After further review, the call stood and the Roadrunners picked up an extra 15 yards.

Overshown finished second on the team in tackles with 10 stops. He also was credited with a pass deflection against UTSA tight end Oscar Cardenas on third down that would have gone for a touchdown.

Sarkisian said that he felt Overshown did his job when making the hit. He believed the hit was clean and will try to appeal the play before next week.

"It was a bang-bang play," said Sarkisian. "So we'll take a look at it on tape and then try to send it in and see what the league says."

The Longhorns will travel to Jones AT&T Stadium to face the Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m.

