Texas Fifth in Latest Fan Nation Big 12 Poll

The Baylor Bears received five of the six first-place votes to lead the Fan Nation Big 12 poll after the first week of the 2022 season.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review voted on the rankings like an Associated Press poll, with a first-place vote bringing in 10 points, a second-place vote bringing in nine points, and so on.

The Big 12 had a big week, with nine of the 10 teams winning its opener. West Virginia was the only Big 12 team to lose, but it was a dramatic renewal of their ‘Backyard Brawl’ with Pitt, which the Panthers won, 38-31, on Thursday.

Oklahoma State defeated Central Michigan, 58-44; Kansas defeated Tennessee Tech, 56-10; TCU defeated Colorado, 38-13; Iowa State defeated Southeast Missouri, 42-10, Oklahoma defeated UTEP, 45-13; Baylor defeated Albany, 69-10; Kansas State defeated South Dakota, 34-0; Texas Tech defeated Murray State, 63-10; and Texas defeated ULM, 52-10.

Baylor saw its overall lead over Oklahoma narrow by a single point, but only because there was one less voter in the poll this week. Oklahoma State, which was ahead of Kansas State last week, found itself tied with K-State for third place. The Cowboys lost both of their first-place votes from last week.

In spite of its victory over Colorado, TCU actually moved down from No. 7 to No. 9, as voters gave West Virginia credit for its close loss to Pitt, as the Mountaineers held steady at No. 8.

Texas Tech was the only team that moved up, as the Red Raiders climbed two spots.

Week 2 games include the hotly anticipated matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Texas on Saturday. There is one game between two ranked teams on the schedule, which his No. 9 Baylor against No. 21 BYU. There is also one Big 12 Conference opener, as West Virginia hosts Kansas.

Meanwhile, Kansas State hosts Missouri, Texas Tech hosts No. 25 Houston, Iowa hosts Iowa State, No. 7 Oklahoma hosts Kent State, No. 11 Oklahoma State hosts Arizona State and TCU hosts Tarleton.

The complete poll is below.

Big 12 Preseason Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Baylor (1-0) (5) — 59 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Oklahoma (1-0) — 55 points (Last Week: 2)

T3. Oklahoma State (1-0) — 43 points (Last Week: 3)

T3. Kansas State (1-0) — 43 points (Last Week: 4)

5. Texas (1-0) — 38 points (Last Week: 5)

6. Iowa State (1-0) — 27 points (Last Week: 6)

7. Texas Tech (1-0) — 21 points (Last Week: 9)

8. West Virginia (0-1) — 20 points (Last Week: 8)

9. TCU (1-0) — 18 points (Last Week: 7)

10. Kansas (1-0) — six points (Last Week: 10)

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.