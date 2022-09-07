Skip to main content
Texas Fifth in Latest Fan Nation Big 12 Poll

© Scott Wachter, USA TODAY

Texas Fifth in Latest Fan Nation Big 12 Poll

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league rankings after Week 1 of the college football season.

The Baylor Bears received five of the six first-place votes to lead the Fan Nation Big 12 poll after the first week of the 2022 season.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review voted on the rankings like an Associated Press poll, with a first-place vote bringing in 10 points, a second-place vote bringing in nine points, and so on.

The Big 12 had a big week, with nine of the 10 teams winning its opener. West Virginia was the only Big 12 team to lose, but it was a dramatic renewal of their ‘Backyard Brawl’ with Pitt, which the Panthers won, 38-31, on Thursday.

Oklahoma State defeated Central Michigan, 58-44; Kansas defeated Tennessee Tech, 56-10; TCU defeated Colorado, 38-13; Iowa State defeated Southeast Missouri, 42-10, Oklahoma defeated UTEP, 45-13; Baylor defeated Albany, 69-10; Kansas State defeated South Dakota, 34-0; Texas Tech defeated Murray State, 63-10; and Texas defeated ULM, 52-10.

Baylor saw its overall lead over Oklahoma narrow by a single point, but only because there was one less voter in the poll this week. Oklahoma State, which was ahead of Kansas State last week, found itself tied with K-State for third place. The Cowboys lost both of their first-place votes from last week.

In spite of its victory over Colorado, TCU actually moved down from No. 7 to No. 9, as voters gave West Virginia credit for its close loss to Pitt, as the Mountaineers held steady at No. 8.

Texas Tech was the only team that moved up, as the Red Raiders climbed two spots.

Week 2 games include the hotly anticipated matchup between No. 1 Alabama and Texas on Saturday. There is one game between two ranked teams on the schedule, which his No. 9 Baylor against No. 21 BYU. There is also one Big 12 Conference opener, as West Virginia hosts Kansas.

Meanwhile, Kansas State hosts Missouri, Texas Tech hosts No. 25 Houston, Iowa hosts Iowa State, No. 7 Oklahoma hosts Kent State, No. 11 Oklahoma State hosts Arizona State and TCU hosts Tarleton.

The complete poll is below.

Big 12 Preseason Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Baylor (1-0) (5) — 59 points (Last Week: 1)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Utah State Aggies offensive lineman Alfred Edwards (72) blocks against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Football

Alabama Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

Texas will need to keep the Alabama defense in check to have a chance on September 10th

By Matt Galatzan
bijan robinson 1
News

'He Can Do Everything': Alabama Coach Nick Saban Evaluates Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Alabama coach Nick Saban can't stop talking about Bijan Robinson.

By Cole Thompson
Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ovie Oghoufo (18) rushes Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Texas LB Ovie Oghoufo 'Excited for Challenge' of Facing 'Best Team in the Country'

Oghoufo discussed how the Longhorns are preparing for their matchup against the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee

2. Oklahoma (1-0) — 55 points (Last Week: 2)

T3. Oklahoma State (1-0) — 43 points (Last Week: 3)

T3. Kansas State (1-0) — 43 points (Last Week: 4)

5. Texas (1-0) — 38 points (Last Week: 5)

6. Iowa State (1-0) — 27 points (Last Week: 6)

7. Texas Tech (1-0) — 21 points (Last Week: 9)

8. West Virginia (0-1) — 20 points (Last Week: 8)

9. TCU (1-0) — 18 points (Last Week: 7)

10. Kansas (1-0) — six points (Last Week: 10)

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Utah State Aggies offensive lineman Alfred Edwards (72) blocks against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Football

Alabama Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

Texas will need to keep the Alabama defense in check to have a chance on September 10th

By Matt Galatzan
bijan robinson 1
News

'He Can Do Everything': Alabama Coach Nick Saban Evaluates Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Alabama coach Nick Saban can't stop talking about Bijan Robinson.

By Cole Thompson
Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Ovie Oghoufo (18) rushes Louisiana Monroe Warhawks quarterback Chandler Rogers (6) in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Texas LB Ovie Oghoufo 'Excited for Challenge' of Facing 'Best Team in the Country'

Oghoufo discussed how the Longhorns are preparing for their matchup against the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_18983666
News

SEC Analyst Not Holding Back in Blowout Prediction for Longhorns vs. Alabama

The nation isn't giving the Longhorns much of a fighting chance against the best team in college football.

By Zach Dimmitt
r960240_1296x729_16-9
Football

Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 2

The Longhorns will have quite the test against one of the top offenses in the nation

By Matt Galatzan
quinn ewers
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers 'Excited For Opportunity' Against Top-Ranked Alabama

Texas will have its measuring stick for the remainder of the season following Saturday's outcome.

By Cole Thompson
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and head coach Nick Saban against Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday August 31, 2019.
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian to ESPN: Nick Saban 'Saved My Career'

According to Steve Sarkisian in a recent ESPN interview, he owes his position at the University of Texas to Nick Saban

By Matt Galatzan
demarvion overshown
News

DeMarvion Overshown Reveals Why 'It's Been Hard' to Downplay Longhorns vs. Alabama

As a leader of the defense, Overshown has understandably been hit with questions about Alabama months in advance.

By Zach Dimmitt