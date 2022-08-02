Skip to main content

Preseason Poll Projections: Longhorns Ranked No. 15

The Texas brand and image alone is usually to get the team into the preseason top 25 each year.

The Texas Longhorns have displayed a refreshing new edge so far this offseason, but there's still much to prove after an abysmal 5-7 record last year.

Many major offseason rankings have had Texas somewhere in the top 25, but is the country getting too ahead of itself? That remains to be seen. 

247Sports revealed its preseason AP poll projections for the upcoming season Tuesday and has the Longhorns ranked at No. 15. Texas trails Big 12 teams like No. 13 Oklahoma State, No. 11 Baylor, and No. 9 Oklahoma.

Here's 247's analysis of Texas' projected placement in the preseason poll:

Buying the Texas hype? It seems the media is and that's what matters when it comes to preseason polls. This has been a momentum-building offseason for Steve Sarkisian heading into his second campaign despite last fall's five-win disappointment. The Longhorns signed five-star Ohio State quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers to pair with an already loaded offense — and he wasn't the only elite-level acquisition through the transfer portal. You know that early-September showdown against Alabama is going to pit a pair of nationally-ranked teams. The TV folks wouldn't have it any other way. It'll be interesting to see where Texas makes its debut in the AP poll this month.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arch Manning
Play
News

Longhorns Sit High In Sports Illustrated's Team Recruiting Rankings

According to Sports Illustrated, the Texas Longhorns recruiting class is one of the best in the country

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
4 hours ago
diggs 1
Play
Football

'Best I've Felt': Longhorns Ex Quandre Diggs Embracing Moment with Seahawks

After a Week 18 leg injury added insult to an already disappointing 2021 season, Diggs isn't taking anything for granted as he enters a decade in the NFL.

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
Play
News

Five Texas Players Part of College Football America All-Big 12 Team

The five Texas players made the publication’s Preseason Starting Lineup, its version of a preseason all-conference team.

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
7 hours ago

The Longhorns open up the season at home vs Louisiana Monroe on Sept. 3 before welcoming Alabama to Austin the following Saturday, Sept. 10.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

Arch Manning
News

Longhorns Sit High In Sports Illustrated's Team Recruiting Rankings

According to Sports Illustrated, the Texas Longhorns recruiting class is one of the best in the country

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
diggs 1
Football

'Best I've Felt': Longhorns Ex Quandre Diggs Embracing Moment with Seahawks

After a Week 18 leg injury added insult to an already disappointing 2021 season, Diggs isn't taking anything for granted as he enters a decade in the NFL.

By Zach Dimmitt7 hours ago
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown during the game against West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Mlc Ut Wv Football 1106
News

Five Texas Players Part of College Football America All-Big 12 Team

The five Texas players made the publication’s Preseason Starting Lineup, its version of a preseason all-conference team.

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
Overshown_Demarvion_011
Football

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

DeMarvion Overshown has received recognition on yet another prestigious preseason watch list.

By Michael Gresser18 hours ago
deucevaughn_magazine_2022_kstate
Football

Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: Week 10, Kansas State

The Wildcats will field one of the more dangerous Big 12 teams in 2022.

By Michael Gresser20 hours ago
Overshown
Football

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown named to Lombardi Award Watch List

Overshown continues to receive recognition ahead of the upcoming season.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
FUqjPTwWUAAIov_
Recruiting

Top Edge Rusher Colton Vasek Announces College Decision

One of the nation’s top edge rushers in the class of 2023 has made his college decision.

By Michael Gresser23 hours ago
Braylan Shelby
Recruiting

Braylan Shelby Sets Commitment Date

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country StaffAug 1, 2022 2:13 PM EDT