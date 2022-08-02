Skip to main content

Longhorns Sit High In Sports Illustrated's Team Recruiting Rankings

According to Sports Illustrated, the Texas Longhorns recruiting class is one of the best in the country

The Texas Longhorns have been one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail this summer, sitting with 20 verbal commitments, including one from the nation's most sought-after recruit, Arch Manning. 

Since Manning's pledge, the Longhorns were able to land 12 commitments, seven of which have come at 'premium' positions. 

Among those commitments were elite prospects such as wide receiver Johntay Cook, offensive tackle Payton Kirkland, safety Derek Williams, cornerback Malik Muhammad and defensive tackle Sydir Mitchell.

As a result, Texas has taken national headlines and is widely considered to have one of the top classes in the country.

On Tuesday, that continued, with Sports Illustrated ranking the Longhorns with the No. 4 Class in the country, behind only Alabama, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. 

The Longhorns also sit ahead of traditional recruiting powers such as Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, and LSU, to name a few. 

You can view SI's reason for the ranking below:

4. Texas

Verbal Commitments: 20

Premium Position Pledges: 7

Arch Manning's late June commitment has elevated Texas all the way into the top five nationally with two big and talented position groups at wide receiver and along the offensive line, including the commitment of a blue-chipper who picked Texas without it being a public finalist in Payton Kirkland. The sneaky strong position group Steve Sarkisian's staff is building, though, is in the defensive backfield, where safety Derek Williams and cornerback Malik Muhammad will profile among the very best at their respective positions. 

