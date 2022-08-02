Skip to main content

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

DeMarvion Overshown has received recognition on yet another prestigious preseason watch list.

​​DeMarvion Overshown has high expectations entering his fifth season with the Texas Longhorns. This is a pivotal year for the veteran linebacker, as he looks to make a statement ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list ahead of the 2022 season, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player.

Overshown has had an up and down career as a Longhorn. Thus far, he has never found a position that entirely fits his skillset. He began his career at Texas as a safety. He was moved to inside linebacker as a sophomore due to a lack of depth at the position. Steve Sarkisian kept Overshown at inside linebacker when he was hired as the head coach at Texas.

Overshown led the team with 74 total tackles a season ago, but many tackles were left to be had.

Overshown is extremely athletic, but he lacks the build possessed by most modern-day linebackers. Sarkisian prioritized this offseason to put Overshown in a position where he can thrive.

Overshown is expected to play all over the field in 2022. He is listed as a linebacker, but he will be in more of a positionless role.

“You can expect me to be doing everything on the defense,” Overshown said at Big 12 Media Days.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

deucevaughn_magazine_2022_kstate
Football

Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: Week 10, Kansas State

The Wildcats will field one of the more dangerous Big 12 teams in 2022.

By Michael Gresser2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Overshown
Play
Football

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown named to Lombardi Award Watch List

Overshown continues to receive recognition ahead of the upcoming season.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
4 hours ago
FUqjPTwWUAAIov_
Play
Recruiting

Top Edge Rusher Colton Vasek Announces College Decision

One of the nation’s top edge rushers in the class of 2023 has made his college decision.

By Michael Gresser5 hours ago
5 hours ago

Texas lacks the talent up front needed to generate a consistent pass rush. Overshown’s versatility gives coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski a new pass rush option.

“It’s something you can get used to seeing me do,” replied Overshown when asked about his role in the pass rush.

Overshown will no longer be anchored down to one position where he is uncomfortable. He will be unleashed in his new role and given the tools to have a statement final year at Texas.

 You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

deucevaughn_magazine_2022_kstate
Football

Longhorns 2022 Opponent Preview: Week 10, Kansas State

The Wildcats will field one of the more dangerous Big 12 teams in 2022.

By Michael Gresser2 hours ago
Overshown
Football

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown named to Lombardi Award Watch List

Overshown continues to receive recognition ahead of the upcoming season.

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
FUqjPTwWUAAIov_
Recruiting

Top Edge Rusher Colton Vasek Announces College Decision

One of the nation’s top edge rushers in the class of 2023 has made his college decision.

By Michael Gresser5 hours ago
Braylan Shelby
Recruiting

Braylan Shelby Sets Commitment Date

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff8 hours ago
5680f3b2-fc99-4c0a-b1da-8cb597916bfe-sss_TXRice2547
News

Texas Picked Fourth in Big 12 By College Football America

The Longhorns are coming off a 5-7 season in 2021 and is just outside the publication’s preseason Top 30.

By Matthew Postins12 hours ago
myles turner
Men's Basketball

EXCLUSIVE: Myles Turner Talks His Longhorns Idol, Chris Beard's 'Culture' Impact

The former Longhorn sat down with FanNation following his DFW kids camp to discuss his UT idol and the latest happenings in Texas hoops.

By Zach DimmittJul 31, 2022 5:10 PM EDT
Nike-University-of-Texas-Longhorns-2022-New-Uniforms-Jersey-Update-Change-5-2
Football

Texas Uniforms Among the Most Iconic in the Nation

The Texas football uniforms remain among the most iconic in college football amid slight upgrades.

By Michael GresserJul 31, 2022 4:24 PM EDT
Anthony Hill
Recruiting

Top LB Anthony Hill Announces College Commitment

The top linebacker in the 2023 class has made his college decision

By Matt GalatzanJul 30, 2022 1:28 PM EDT