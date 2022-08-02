Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Named to Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

​​DeMarvion Overshown has high expectations entering his fifth season with the Texas Longhorns. This is a pivotal year for the veteran linebacker, as he looks to make a statement ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list ahead of the 2022 season, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player.

Overshown has had an up and down career as a Longhorn. Thus far, he has never found a position that entirely fits his skillset. He began his career at Texas as a safety. He was moved to inside linebacker as a sophomore due to a lack of depth at the position. Steve Sarkisian kept Overshown at inside linebacker when he was hired as the head coach at Texas.

Overshown led the team with 74 total tackles a season ago, but many tackles were left to be had.

Overshown is extremely athletic, but he lacks the build possessed by most modern-day linebackers. Sarkisian prioritized this offseason to put Overshown in a position where he can thrive.

Overshown is expected to play all over the field in 2022. He is listed as a linebacker, but he will be in more of a positionless role.

“You can expect me to be doing everything on the defense,” Overshown said at Big 12 Media Days.

Texas lacks the talent up front needed to generate a consistent pass rush. Overshown’s versatility gives coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski a new pass rush option.

“It’s something you can get used to seeing me do,” replied Overshown when asked about his role in the pass rush.

Overshown will no longer be anchored down to one position where he is uncomfortable. He will be unleashed in his new role and given the tools to have a statement final year at Texas.

