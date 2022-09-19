Longhorns DB Jahdae Barron Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week following the team's 41-20 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, the conference announced Monday.

Barron's 44-yard interception return for a touchdown in the closing seconds of the third quarter proved to be the momentum swing that the Longhorns needed to secure the victory, as they held UTSA scoreless in the fourth quarter.

The Roadrunners had gotten the ball back down 24-20 with a chance to retake the lead after Texas had outscored them 17-3 since the second quarter.

But a high pass from UTSA quarterback Frank Harris sailed through the finger tips of receiver Zakhari Franklin. Barron was in the perfect place at the perfect time, as he barely had to move to catch the ball in stride and run untouched into the end zone.

It was the first-career interception for the junior and gave the Horns a 31-20 lead. He finished the game with six total tackles (three solo).

Through the first two games of this season, Barron had been quiet on the stat sheet, totaling just five tackles.

Barron had two starts last season but proved during the offseason that he's worthy of more playing time for junior year. He put up respectable numbers in 2021, tying the team lead in passes defended (three), while registering 18 total tackles and a forced fumble. In 2020, he had three solo tackles and a pass deflection while appearing in two games, including Texas' win in the Alamo Bowl over Colorado.

Now, he's continuing to rise to the top of the ranks on a Texas defense that has been a surprise so far this season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.