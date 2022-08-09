2023 DB Javien Toviano Details How Longhorns Are Doing the Unexpected

Headlined by Isidore Newman (New Orleans) quarterback Arch Manning, the 2023 recruiting class for the Texas Longhorns is filled to the brim with budding talent.

Of course, with a motto like “All Gas, No Brakes” for coach Steve Sarkisian and Co., there’s a never-ending hunt for additional talent for next season.

One in-state defensive back remains near the top of Texas’ list, as Martin (Arlington) safety Javien Toviano is a player a long list of elite programs like Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Baylor all have eyes on.

But Toviano, whose final commitment decision is anyone’s guess, admitted he’s been paying attention to the highlight of recruits the Horns have added in the 2023 class as of late.

“Just their ability to recruit right now,” Toviano told 247Sports. “I think they’re doing a think a lot of people weren’t expecting. Arch Manning and the entourage of recruits they’ve had committing. I think that’s going to be the cornerstone of their recruitment. Their ability to recruit guys, high-caliber guys.”

He’s yet to visit Austin, but the Arlington native is all too familiar with the program, saying he’s been told by players he knows in the program how his addition would help improve the defense.

“My familiarity with them,” he said. “Of course, it’s close to home, and I have a lot of buddies and teammates that play there, and they’ve told me a good deal about what it is and what to expect and how I can potentially benefit off it.”

But flattery only goes so far. Toviano also told 247 that, despite not having a final decision yet, he’s had sights set outside of the state of Texas.

“I’m leaning more towards out of state,” Toviano said. “That’s what’s going to be unique when people hear about my recruitment, being open-minded about leaving the state a lot more than people thought.”

Last season, Toviano was versatile in all three phases at Martin. Along with having 23 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and an interception, he also had 41 carries for 415 yards and eight touchdowns while also adding a kickoff return for a touchdown.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.