Longhorns DB Target Jordan Matthews Opens Up on Texas Interest Ahead of Commitment

The Texas Longhorns are one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail in the 2023 cycle, and not just in the state of Texas, either.

The Horns have been particularly successful in Lousiana this summer, already holding commitments from arguably the state's top two players, in Arch Manning and Derek Williams. Not to mention also securing a pledge from tight end Will Randle, one of the state's best at the position.

Can Steve Sarkisian do it again? With coveted Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn High School standout cornerback Jordan Matthews making his announcement on Monday, August 15, it could happen.

And During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Matt Ray, Matthews opened up about what exactly draws him to the Longhorns, including Texas defensive backs coach Terry Joseph.

"Texas has been with me since day one of my recruitment," Matthews said. "They have never changed. Coach Josephs, the DB coach, is a great guy. He actually coached Kyle Hamilton, that went in the draft this year. He has the skill set to work with guys like me."

Joseph, of course, is not the only Texas coach that has Matthews digging the Longhorns either.

Matthews also has a great relationship with head coach Steve Sarkisian and has a particular appreciation for his ability to be transparent in his recruiting.

"It is great," he said. "Coach Sark is one of the most transparent coaches that has ever recruited me. That is big. Being a head coach, having the time to coach his team to get to the next level, then when he gets free time, call his top recruits that he wants to build it even more. I feel like that will lead to even more success."

It should also be noted that the 'Arch Effect' has played a role with Matthews as well.

Being from the state of Louisiana, Matthews is more familiar with Manning than most and got to spend a good deal of time with him at the Longhorns BBQ event in July.

"He has reached out a couple of times, then we saw each other at the BBQ," Matthews said. "Arch is a cool guy. He is a pretty cool, calm guy that knows how to bring success with him to a program."

At the end of the day, however, Matthews believes it will all come down to where he is the most comfortable and what he feels is best for him and his career.

"I would just say it is really going to come down to whoever I feel in my heart will be best for me," Matthews said. "Playing early is big for —the development as well— as well as the brand around the school. I am looking into life after football as well."

