Jersey Numbers of Quinn Ewers and Other Longhorns Football Newcomers Revealed

Texas will have some significant newcomers taking the field next fall

Texas may not have had the biggest incoming transfer class in the country in the 2022 cycle, but it did have one of the most talented, landing a quartet of coveted players on both sides of the football.

The Longhorns also ended the year with the nation's No. 4 ranked recruiting class, per Sports Illustrated's team rankings, closing the class with the No. 1 overall offensive lineman, Devon Campbell, and the nation's top nickel corner, Terrance Brooks, among others.

On Wednesday, per a report from Justin Wells of Inside Texas, some of those newcomers had their jersey numbers revealed for the upcoming season, including the Longhorns new man under center, Quinn Ewers.

Ewers is reportedly set to don the No. 3, which is the same number he previously wore at both Ohio State and during his high school days with Southlake Carroll.

Tight end J'Tavion Sanders, who wore No. 3 last season, will be switching to the No. 0.

USA Today Sports

A pair of Ewers' new pass catchers also had their numbers revealed, with incoming Alabama, tight end transfer Jahleel Billingsly set to wear No. 9, and Wyoming transfer receiver Isaiah Neyor taking the No. 18.

Al'Vonte Woodard held the No. 9 for the Horns on offense last season, while former tight end Jared Wiley wore the No. 18.

Finally, incoming freshman Terrance Brooks also had his new number revealed on Wednesday, taking over No. 8.

As of yet the remaining number assignments for other new faces such as transfer defensive back Ryan Watts, or any of the other early enrollees, have yet to be revealed.

