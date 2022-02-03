Cementing of Top 4 Class Brings Longhorns Serious Momentum For Future

The Texas Longhorns entered National Signing Day on Wednesday with one goal in mind -- seal the deal.

Fortunately for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the program, they were able to do just that, officially signing their 28th commitment of the 2022 class, and its seventh SI99 member, No. 1 ranked offensive lineman Devon "DJ" Campbell.

As a result, in what was just his first full recruiting cycle for the program. Sarkisian has now cemented the No. 1 ranked class in the Big 12, and the No. 4 ranked class in the country.

"Clearly, it's a great day for us adding DJ Campbell to the roster," Sarkisian said. "Heck of a player. Another offensive lineman, the seventh offensive lineman in the class. Really physical player, talented guy who plays tackle, has the flexibility to potentially play guard."

Campbell was one of seven talented offensive linemen the Longhorns signed in the class, including the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 4 overall offensive lineman, Kelvin Banks.

Eight others came along the defensive front, giving them a substantial foundation in the trenches to build on heading into the future -- and into the SEC.

"So for us, that was a great fit for us, another in-state offensive lineman, which was a priority for us in this class, to kind of bolster the offense and defensive lines, and I think we did that," Sarkisian continued. "I think that it sets us up for a nice future for where we're headed on that front."

Most importantly, however, at least to Sarkisian, the Longhorns were wildly successful within their own state lines, with 20 of their 28 signees coming from the state of Texas.

Not to mention, all four of their incoming transfers, including likely starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, all hail from the Lone Star State as well.

"Last time I checked, our jerseys say Texas on the front, not United States," Sarkisian said. "And so we’ve got to make sure that we do a great job recruiting our state, and the high school coaches here are a critical component to making that happen."

Now, with the 2022 cycle officially closed, Sarkisian and co. can turn their attention to solidifying the rest of the rosters through the transfer portal.

One name that has been linked to Texas over the last few weeks is TCU edge rusher Ochaun Mathis, but Sarkisian also mentioned filling spots in the secondary, wide receiver, and linebacker.

However, Sarkisian is going to be picky with his choices.

"Clearly, we've got position groups that I don't particularly like the numbers at. Inside linebacker. For instance, I would like us to have at least one more body there just from a sheer number standpoint," Sarkisian said. "Safety is a potential one. Of course, wide receiver is a potential one. So there are spots where we could fill if the right person presents himself. But I'm not just going to take a guy to fill the number. I want to make sure that player can come in here and potentially have the ability to contribute to the team where we want to go."

The Longhorns will then look to continue their momentum into the 2023 cycle, where the recruitment of the nation's No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning, is about to reach critical mass.

