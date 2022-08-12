Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington Reveals Fresh Motivation, New Ice Cream Flavor

Jordan Whittington has played a far-from-normal three seasons with the Texas Longhorns.

From changing positions to missing 21 total games due to injury, Whittington has still remained all smiles, especially as he talked about his daily two bowls of strawberries and his favorite ice cream flavor when meeting with the media Tuesday.

It was chocolate chip cookie dough, for anyone wondering. Blue Bell specifically, which is fitting for the Cuero, TX native, as his hometown is just two hours away from the Blue Bell factory in Brenham, TX.

But now with a broader reach of flavor, he put his hands over his head to contemplate the tough question about what his newfound favorite ice cream was.

"I switched up," Whittington said. "I was in New York and I tried gelato, and I came back down here and there's this brand called Talenti or something like that. They got caramel cookie crunch. That's my favorite now."

Even with the 2022 season set to begin in less than a month, Whittington is still enjoying the simpler things as his time at Texas winds down. And even after a forgettable 5-7 record a year ago, he's not wasting any time being anything but positive.

"I definitely got the vibe it's gonna work," he said. "Team-wise just because you always want to come into the season positive. It just feels like it's more player-led. Everything is more player-led, everything is more intense from the players."

In the season-opening win against Louisiana last year, Whittington looked primed to be Texas' No. 1 receiver after posting seven catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. A comeback year after two seasons of injury looked like it was inevitable.

He finished the year with 26 catches, 377 yards, and three touchdowns, his best stretch as a Longhorn.

But despite the promising play, there's no shortage of individual motivation for Whittington in what feels like an all-or-nothing season for him.

"Individually, it's like I'm just motivated because this is my last year, so it's like this is the one I want it to be," Whittington said. "I feel like you can always somewhat control your destiny, you control the controllabes, and then whatever's meant to be will be."

Whittington is now a part of a trio that is arguably the Big 12's top receiving corps based on on-paper talent alone. Sophomore star Xavier Worthy is a potential Biletnikoff candidate, while Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor brings a unique physical presence that could take the conference by storm this season.

And for Whittington? He'll look to bring the tough-nosed style that he learned as a running back while continuing to be one of the team's most versatile receivers, regardless of where he lines up.

Aiming for another strong season-opening performance in Week 1 against Louisiana-Monroe, he'll have his chance to impress on the national stage against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2.

