'Like Deebo': Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington Raves about Freshman Savion Red

Texas wide receiver Jordan Whittington is one of the more versatile players on the Longhorns roster, playing multiple roles and attacking defenses from a variety of Angles.

Outside of Whittington, who missed a good portion of the year with an injury, and freshman phenom Xavier Worthy, the Texas receiving core was largely underwhelming in 2021, and has been looking for playmakers.

Steve Sarkisian did that in the offseason, signing multiple impact pass catchers at wide receiver, including Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor and Alabama's Agiye Hall.

However, according to Whittington, it is none other than under-the-radar true freshman Savion Red showing signs of being a potential diamond in the rough for the Horns.

“He’s like a Deebo Samuel - a bigger guy who runs with the ball like a running back," Whittington said on Tuesday. "He reminds me of me. It’s like I have a twin out there.”

Red, a Texas native, chose the Longhorns over the SMU Mustangs and others in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Red had previously committed to SMU and reopened his recruitment after the Mustangs replaced their head coach Sonny Dykes.

Samuel, of course, who was recently on the receiving end of a massive extension from the San Francisco 49ers, is one of the most versatile players in all of the NFL and has been utilized multiple different ways by head coach (and former Longhorns receiver) Kyle Shanahan.

Last season, Samuel had 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns, as well as 59 rushes for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. Samuel was also 1 of 2 for 24 yards and a touchdown passing.

In Deebo fashion, Red did it all as a senior at Grand Prairie in 2021, finishing with 857 passing yards for seven touchdowns at quarterback, 1,367 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, and catching 10 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown at receiver.

Also a versatile playmaker when healthy, Whittington began his career at Texas as a running back, before moving to receiver, where he had 26 catches for 377 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, playing multiple receiver roles along the way.

If the Longhorns can get similar production out of Red, who looks ready to make an impact early, the Longhorns offense could be even more explosive than anticipated.

