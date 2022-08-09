Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Robinson Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Robinson adds yet another award watch list to his impressive offseason mantle.

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2022 season with cautious optimism in year two under coach Steve Sarkisian. If the offense clicks like it is capable of so, the Longhorns could field one of the best offenses in college football. 

While there is still uncertainty around who the starting quarterback will be in September, the Longhorns boast arguably the best running back in college football. Bijan Robinson is a Heisman hopeful in 2022, who added yet another preseason award watch list to his impressive offseason mantle. 

On Monday it was announced that Robinson has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. 

The award, which is named after 1977 Heisman Trophy winner and Longhorn Legend Earl Campbell, is given annually to the top offensive player in the FBS who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Campbell – integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.

In addition, it is limited to players who were born in the state of Texas, attended a high school in Texas or attended a Texas junior college or university. 

In 2021 Robinson would rush for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in just 10 games, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. His dominant season saw him placed on several preseason award watch lists and All-American Teams, including the Doak Walker Award Watch List. 

With Robinson in the backfield the Longhorns will almost always boast one of the best offenses in college football. A potential first round NFL draft pick in 2023, if Robinson replicates his success from the 2021 season then he could be in store for one of the best running back seasons in Longhorn history. 

