Texas WR Xavier Worthy Is Just Getting Warmed Up in Longhorn Career

For those wondering, Xavier Worthy's freshman season was just the opening act. Come Sept. 3 against Louisiana-Monroe, fans can start lining up for the sequel.

The Texas Longhorns receiver made headlines when he asked for his release from Michigan to join Steve Sarkisian in Austin in April of 2021. There was a risk-reward factor for the California native when electing to leave Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines before June's first practice.

Worthy only knows the latter entering his sophomore season. In fact, first-year pass-catchers that now enter the Longhorns' locker room aren't tasked with taking down Roy Williams' freshman record.

Those accolades belong to Worthy, who finished last season with 62 catches, 981 yards, and 12 touchdowns. That's not overachieving expectations for Worthy, either.

He's just getting warmed up.

“This guy works like he’s got something to prove every day,” Sarkisian said Monday. “For example, we track our Catapult numbers from how much yardage a guy runs, high velocity yardage, explosive movements, all those things, top-end speed. We’ve got I think 18 receivers in camp right now. He was at the top of every one of them.”

Worthy is "the guy" for Texas. His record-setting first season on the Forty Acres is only a sample size of what he can do in terms of being a No. 1 target for whoever wins the starting job. So far, Sarkisian still is letting the battle play out.

Sarkisian isn't ready to name a starter just yet. Through six practices, he can see the timing, decisiveness and accuracy from both Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers. It has elevated the level of competition before the Warhawks arrive in Week 1.

Regardless of which passer claims the title of QB1, Worthy has earned his role as the team's top receiver. Yes, Texas is hopeful Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor can duplicate the success shown in Laramie as the team's No. 2 on the outside. Of course, fans are clamoring for a healthy season from slot weapon Jordan Whittington.

The offense runs through Worthy, however. At least in terms of the passing element. Both Card and Ewers continue to find the 6-1 receiver downfield for immense gains.

The reason? It's just what No. 1 receivers do.

"He came to work from Day 1, and he's been working at a high level," Sarkisian said. "He's been playing really well.'

The question turns to how can Worthy exceed his freshman expectations. No, awards don't count toward production, though fans and the now-sophomore likely wouldn't say no to the Biletnikoff Award or a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Yet, how does Worthy make teams feel his presence again? Keep in mind last fall he averaged 48.7 yards per game before breaking out in Week 4 against Texas Tech with a 100-yard, three-touchdown performance.

Two weeks later, Worthy put himself on the nation's map with a nine-reception, 261-yard performance against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown.

On four different occasions, Worthy hit the triple-digit marker regarding receiving yards. Thrice he finished with multi-touchdown performances against secondaries. Of course, the Longhorns only won once in both instances due to second-half implosions from either side of the ball.

Age doesn't matter to Sarkisian in terms of leadership. Worthy, who won't turn 20 until next April, is already viewed as a leader on offense. Sure, Whittington has age and running back Bijan Robinson has hype, but Worthy has consistency.

Sarkisian sees that, plus his attention to detail in the film room.

"(Worthy) and Jordan Whittington really set the tone in that receiver room for what it takes from a work ethic standpoint not only physically, but mentally,” Sarkisian said. “They both sit in the front row. They both take notes at every installation, and for them, this installation is the sixth time around. They’ve got a really good understanding of our offense.”

All the receivers are learning under new coach Brennan Marion, who joined the Longhorns after spending the 2021 season in Pitt. Last fall, he worked closely with current Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver Jordan Addison.

Like clockwork, the two connected through the air. The Panthers went on to win their first ACC title while Addison took home the Biletnikoff Award before transferring to USC. And yes, while the 6-foot Addison would've been a welcome addition to Texas, the Horns are set in terms of a top target.

If Marion can get the best out of Whittington, Worthy and fellow transfer Agiye Hall from Alabama, The Horns would feature a trio of pass-catchers that could go toe-to-toe with most defensive backfields in the nation.

Should Marion get more from Worthy, Texas could consider it to be a four-horsemen unit that mirrors the 2019 Alabama quartet.

Any progression from one of the three helps make Texas more of a complete team regardless of the quarterback. It also takes the pressure off Worthy from being the lone constant that has to win each rep for the Horns to remain competitive.

Then again, Worthy likely wouldn't shy away from the challenge. What No. 1 receiver would?

You can follow Cole Thompson on Twitter at @MrColeThompson

