Longhorns Land Commitment From Running Back Tre Wisner

The Longhorns running back room gets even deeper with the addition of Wisner.

The Longhorn running back room, boasting Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson as well as 2022 commit Jaydon Blue, just got a lot deeper. 

Tre Wisner, a four star running back out of DeSoto High School, announced on Saturday night that he has committed to Texas, joining a 2023 class that Sarkisian and his staff are beginning to build. 

Following a phenomenal 2022 recruiting class for Steve Sarkisian and his staff, they are already hot on the trail once again looking to build on that foundation for 2023 and continue to stock the cupboards with talented players. 

Wisner fits that bill to a tee, as the 5'11" 180 lb. running back was a highly sought after recruit, holding offers from a plethora of schools, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Auburn and others. He enters the 2022 season ranked 231st nationally, as well as 36th in the state of Texas.

One look at Wisner's stats and it is easy to see why he is a coveted four star recruit, as his numbers jump off the page. In 2021 Wisner received 77 carries which he took for 909 yards and 12 touchdowns, while hauling in 18 receptions with 241 receiving yards and a touchdown. 

Wisner is in store for an impressive 2022 senior season at DeSoto, which will only make his commitment even more valuable. While running back is already a major strength for the Longhorns, you can never have too much depth.  

Steve Sarkisian 

Steve Sarkisian 

Steve Sarkisian 

