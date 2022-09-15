When looking at the history of Texas Longhorns football, it's difficult to find a player as unique as running back Roshcon Johnson has been during his four-year career.

Everyone knows the story by now. Johnson arrived at the Forty Acres in 2019 with the expectation that he'd compete for a backup job behind quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

And based on Johnson's performance as a premier dual-threat signal-caller at Port Neches-Grove (Texas) in high school, he seemed destined for a future with the Longhorns at quarterback. Johnson passed for over 7,500 yards in high school to go along with 83 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Yet, it was his dynamic rushing ability that stood out, as Johnson ran 682 times for 4,180 yards and a whopping 85 touchdowns.

So, upon Johnson's arrival to Texas, former Longhorns coach Tom Herman asked him to make the switch to running back based on the potential he showed at the position.

Johnson obliged.

Fast-forward to Week 3 of this season and Johnson, now in his senior year, could be closer than ever to finally possessing some kind of role under center headed into Saturday's matchup with the UTSA Roadrunners.

Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card, the two top quarterbacks on the depth chart, both sustained injuries in Saturday's 20-19 loss to Alabama, with Ewers'

Card hasn't officially been ruled out for the UTSA game, though coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday that he wouldn't reveal who's taking first-team snaps ahead of Saturday.

Third-string quarterback Charles Wright could be in line to get his first career start, but Sarkisian didn't rule out using Johnson in the wildcat again due to his signal-calling experience.

"Naturally, that role is comfortable for him being a high school quarterback," Sarkisian said. "Ro's a unique person and you guys know I speak very highly of him as a person ... But I think he's more than equipped to handle the things we ask him to do in the wildcat. We don't major in it, but the idea that we can get to it is helpful for us as a football team."

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Johnson in the wildcat against the Roadrunners, maybe for a trick pass play or a few handoffs to Bijan Robinson.

Add it to the long list of things he's continued to do for the Horns through two games this season.

"He's very dedicated to this program and anything we ask of him to do, he does it, whether it's cover kickoffs which he was tremendous at Saturday, to blocking, to running, to playing wildcat quarterback, he does it," Sarkisian said.

Johnson is just 1 of 2 passing in his career at Texas while totaling 309 carries for 1,686 rush yards and 21 total touchdowns.

Given Sarkisian's secrecy approach, maybe the home fans at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will get a chance to see Johnson attempt a few more passes when No. 21 Texas and the Roadrunners kick off at 7 p.m. C.T. on Saturday.

