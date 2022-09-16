Skip to main content

WATCH: Longhorns Disrespected? UTSA Films Hype Video on Forty Acres

Ahead of the first all-time matchup between Texas and UTSA, the Roadrunners posted a bold hype video that grabbed the attention of Longhorns fans.

The first all-time meeting between the No. 21 Texas Longhorns and UTSA Roadrunners is already garnering tons of excitement due to the proximity of the schools and the hype surrounding UTSA's rise to success over the past year. 

But ahead of Saturday's matchup in Austin, the Roadrunners have apparently already made a trip to the Forty Acres to film a pregame hype video on the UT Austin campus. An unnamed UTSA player posed for shots in front of the UT tower, the Texas Capitol, and Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

This video was meant to show the Roadrunners' uniform combo for the game, but the post earned attention on social media Thursday as trash talk ensued. 

Take a look:

The Roadrunners have every right to feel confident headed into this game after posting a program-best 12-2 record last season and the team's first C-USA championship. 

UTSA comes into this game with a 1-1 record after a gut-wrenching loss in its season opener, falling 37-35 to the then 24th-ranked Houston Cougars in double overtime. But coach Jeff Traylor and the Runners turned around and beat Army 41-38 in another overtime game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns, who fell 20-19 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, are still coming off a 5-7 season and could be on major upset alert against UTSA. The potential for this has grown significantly throughout the week, as Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has yet to name a starter at quarterback as Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card deal with injuries. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

A Texas fan celebrates an Alabama fumble that was recovered by the Longhorns during the game at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Aem Texas Vs Alabama 4
Play
Football

Texas vs. UTSA Week 3 Staff Predictions

The staff of Longhorns Country provide their predictions for the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners.

By Matthew Postins
xavier worthy
Play
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 3 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 3 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Ricky Williams
Football

Former Texas RB Ricky Williams Almost Left Football for Baseball After Second NFL Season

Williams detailed his love for baseball and how it impacted his football career.

By Connor Zimmerlee

The Longhorns will have to be at their best, as taking the Roadrunners for granted could spell major trouble. 

The I-35 showdown will kickoff in Austin on Saturday at 7 p.m. C.T. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

A Texas fan celebrates an Alabama fumble that was recovered by the Longhorns during the game at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Aem Texas Vs Alabama 4
Football

Texas vs. UTSA Week 3 Staff Predictions

The staff of Longhorns Country provide their predictions for the Longhorns' game against the UTSA Roadrunners.

By Matthew Postins
xavier worthy
Football

Big 12 Fan Nation Week 3 Staff Predictions

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 3 of the college football season.

By Matthew Postins
Ricky Williams
Football

Former Texas RB Ricky Williams Almost Left Football for Baseball After Second NFL Season

Williams detailed his love for baseball and how it impacted his football career.

By Connor Zimmerlee
roschon johnson
News

Could Roschon Johnson Be Longhorns Wild Card QB vs. UTSA?

The Longhorns could use Johnson's former experience at quarterback due to the recent injuries of Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19021867
News

'Keep Poking The Bear': Steve Sarkisian Fires Back Surrounding Texas QB Concerns

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made a Nick Saban moment when dicussing his quarterback situation for Saturday's game.

By Cole Thompson
wisdom_rashad_web
Football

UTSA Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 3

Texas will have to take advantage of UTSA’s defense if they want to win their final non-conference game on Saturday

By Michael Gresser
rawImage-2
Football

UTSA Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas in Week 3

The UTSA Roadrunners will bring a high-powered offense to Austin in week 3

By Matt Galatzan
keilan robinson
Football

Where is Texas Going Bowling?: Media Bowl Game Projections

A look at where six different media outlets project the Longhorns to go bowling.

By Connor Zimmerlee