WATCH: Longhorns Disrespected? UTSA Films Hype Video on Forty Acres

The first all-time meeting between the No. 21 Texas Longhorns and UTSA Roadrunners is already garnering tons of excitement due to the proximity of the schools and the hype surrounding UTSA's rise to success over the past year.

But ahead of Saturday's matchup in Austin, the Roadrunners have apparently already made a trip to the Forty Acres to film a pregame hype video on the UT Austin campus. An unnamed UTSA player posed for shots in front of the UT tower, the Texas Capitol, and Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

This video was meant to show the Roadrunners' uniform combo for the game, but the post earned attention on social media Thursday as trash talk ensued.

Take a look:

The Roadrunners have every right to feel confident headed into this game after posting a program-best 12-2 record last season and the team's first C-USA championship.

UTSA comes into this game with a 1-1 record after a gut-wrenching loss in its season opener, falling 37-35 to the then 24th-ranked Houston Cougars in double overtime. But coach Jeff Traylor and the Runners turned around and beat Army 41-38 in another overtime game on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns, who fell 20-19 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, are still coming off a 5-7 season and could be on major upset alert against UTSA. The potential for this has grown significantly throughout the week, as Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has yet to name a starter at quarterback as Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card deal with injuries.

The Longhorns will have to be at their best, as taking the Roadrunners for granted could spell major trouble.

The I-35 showdown will kickoff in Austin on Saturday at 7 p.m. C.T.

