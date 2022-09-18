Longhorns vs. UTSA Notebook: Texas Fails to Falter, Bijan & Roschon Steal Show

Rat poison was Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian's biggest fear headed into Saturday's Week 3 matchup at home against the UTSA Roadrunners.

But despite falling behind 17-7 in the second quarter, the Longhorns responded with a 34-3 scoring run on the shoulders and legs of running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson before pulling away with a 41-20 win to move to 2-1.

Quarterback Hudson Card played a clean game despite injury concerns and looked quite healthy. He helped maintain a positive offensive flow in the second half and was steady overall. This, along with the defense allowing just three points in the second half, helped Texas cruise to a win.

Let's take a look at some key takeaway from Saturday's victory.

One-two rushing punch

The early production from Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson was halted by a stout UTSA front, but not for long.

The duo took over at the end of the first half, something that carried over into the third quarter and the rest of the game.

Robinson totaled 20 carries for 183 yards and three touchdowns, including two big second-half touchdown runs of 78 and 41 yards, respectively, going basically untouched on both. He also added a catch for 19 yards.

Along with his own handful of highlights, Johnson had 11 carries for 81 yards while adding three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

One star running back was enough, but the Roadrunners were slowly worn down by two of them.

Longhorns struggled with Frank Harris' mobility

For the second straight week, the Longhorns had to deal with a highly-skilled dual-threat quarterback. UTSA's Frank Harris is no Bryce Young, but's arguably a better all-around scrambler than the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

The numbers - 10 carries for 38 yards - fail to tell the whole story about how Harris' escapability was causing early problems for the Horns. He was constantly escaping through tight holes and making accurate throws on the run for completions.

It wasn't until the fourth quarter that DeMarvion Overshown finally got to Harris, though the sack was negated due to a targeting call. Overshown was ejected.

Harris didn't re-enter the game with 9:36 remaining, all but sealing the win for Texas.

The Longhorns should be able to take some lessons away from the past two games about how to limit quarterback rushing production moving forward. Still, this is a small nitpick in what was an overall impressive night for the defense.

Highlight heaven for Roschon Johnson

What didn't Johnson do on Saturday night?

Understandably, all of the attention goes toward Robinson's electrifying night, but Johnson is due his respect.

First it was a four-yard run that deserved some applause. Johnson reversed field after getting stopped on the right sideline before breaking out of a tackle and rushing to the left for a four-yard gain.

Sure, it was cool and all. But his one-handed grab on a 19-yard catch-and-run preceded an 11-yard touchdown catch that saw Johnson beat his defender to the pylon for Texas' first score.

It didn't stop there.

Johnson, who was heavily in the wildcat on their next offensive drive, broke free for a 16-yard carry that was topped off with a defender-clearing hurdle over a helpless UTSA defender.

Texas blindsided by UTSA's fight early, but answered

The Longhorns of old would have ducked their heads and faltered after UTSA came up with a gutsy onside kick recovery and ensuing trick-play touchdown.

Texas responded well after that crazy sequence, but the Roadrunners still had all the momentum. That didn't seem to matter to the team as a whole, as the onside sequence was the peak of UTSA's night that the Runners were never able to reach again.

Taking a punch to the chin and moving on from it with authority shows a ton about this team moving into Big 12 play.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

