Could Longhorns 3rd String QB Charles Wright Start vs. UTSA?

AUSTIN - With 31 seconds to go in the first quarter of their matchup with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, the Longhorns season took a serious turn, with starting Quinn Ewers suffering a sternoclavicular sprain, and being forced to leave the game.

Backup Hudson Card took over for Ewers, nearly helping the Horns hold on for the upset.

However, in the process, Card was also injured, suffering a high ankle sprain -- though he managed to finish the game.

Now, Ewers is expected to make his return at the earliest by the team's matchup with West Virginia, and more likely against Oklahoma in Dallas, Meanwhile, Card is questionable at best this Saturday against the UTSA Road Runners.

As a result, and unless Card makes a miraculous recovery by Saturday, the Longhorns now must face the possibility that they will be forced to start third-string redshirt freshman quarterback Charles Wright, who has yet to attempt a pass at the college level.

However, should it come to that, which seems very likely at this point, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is confident in Wright's ability.

So much though that he was the next man up against Alabama, should Card had been unable to finish the game.

“Charles was next man up (against Alabama),” Sarkisian said on Monday “And he was ready to go if need be. I give Charles a lot of credit. He has made leaps and bounds strides from a year ago at this time as a true freshman to where he is today. I think he's got a good grasp of our offense, a good understanding of managing things. I think he's thrown the ball much better, much more accurately. He's a lot more confident, which is needed at that position.”

As for true freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy, he very well have good been in the mix for the start against UTSA under normal circumstances.

However, Murphy is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery and is "not healthy," per Sarkisian.

The Longhorns and Road Runners will kick off at 7pm on Longhorn Network.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

