Skip to main content
Could Longhorns 3rd String QB Charles Wright Start vs. UTSA?

Could Longhorns 3rd String QB Charles Wright Start vs. UTSA?

The Longhorns are all the sudden very thin at the quarterback position.

AUSTIN - With 31 seconds to go in the first quarter of their matchup with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, the Longhorns season took a serious turn, with starting Quinn Ewers suffering a sternoclavicular sprain, and being forced to leave the game. 

Backup Hudson Card took over for Ewers, nearly helping the Horns hold on for the upset. 

However, in the process, Card was also injured, suffering a high ankle sprain -- though he managed to finish the game. 

Now, Ewers is expected to make his return at the earliest by the team's matchup with West Virginia, and more likely against Oklahoma in Dallas, Meanwhile, Card is questionable at best this Saturday against the UTSA Road Runners.

As a result, and unless Card makes a miraculous recovery by Saturday, the Longhorns now must face the possibility that they will be forced to start third-string redshirt freshman quarterback Charles Wright, who has yet to attempt a pass at the college level. 

However, should it come to that, which seems very likely at this point, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is confident in Wright's ability. 

So much though that he was the next man up against Alabama, should Card had been unable to finish the game. 

“Charles was next man up (against Alabama),” Sarkisian said on Monday “And he was ready to go if need be. I give Charles a lot of credit. He has made leaps and bounds strides from a year ago at this time as a true freshman to where he is today. I think he's got a good grasp of our offense, a good understanding of managing things. I think he's thrown the ball much better, much more accurately. He's a lot more confident, which is needed at that position.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

jalen green 1
News

2023 G AJ Johnson Joined by 'Brother' & Rockets Star Jalen Green on Longhorns Visit

NBA ties continue to draw attention on the Forty Acres.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19020252
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorn Defense 'Practicing Better Than We Ever Have'

Sarkisian discussed the improvement of the defense in his second year at Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee
demarvion overshown 1
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. UTSA

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the UTSA Roadrunners. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins

As for true freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy, he very well have good been in the mix for the start against UTSA under normal circumstances. 

However, Murphy is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery and is "not healthy," per Sarkisian.

The Longhorns and Road Runners will kick off at 7pm on Longhorn Network.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

jalen green 1
News

2023 G AJ Johnson Joined by 'Brother' & Rockets Star Jalen Green on Longhorns Visit

NBA ties continue to draw attention on the Forty Acres.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19020252
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorn Defense 'Practicing Better Than We Ever Have'

Sarkisian discussed the improvement of the defense in his second year at Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee
demarvion overshown 1
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. UTSA

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the UTSA Roadrunners. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

'Rat Poison': How Texas Is Planning To Avoid Setback Following National Praise

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is taking a play out of Nick Saban's book to avoid the pressure.

By Cole Thompson
sarkisian
Football

Longhorns No. 2 in Fan Nation Big 12 Poll

Despite one-point loss to Alabama, the Longhorns not only moved up in the poll but received a first-place vote.

By Matthew Postins
Stojaković
News

Longhorns Received Weekend Visit from 2023 F Andrej Stojaković, Son of Ex-NBA Sharpshooter

Texas made sure to entice one of its top recruiting targets with an official visit that drew some attention for more reasons than one.

By Zach Dimmitt
A Texas fan celebrates an Alabama fumble that was recovered by the Longhorns during the game at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Aem Texas Vs Alabama 4
Football

Alabama Star Will Anderson Praises Longhorns Fans as 'Loudest Environment' He Has Played In

The Longhorns fanbase had DKR rocking on Saturday vs Alabama

By Matt Galatzan
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Game Time Announced for Longhorns Conference Opener vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns hit the road in Week 4 to open Big 12 play against the Red Raiders.

By Connor Zimmerlee