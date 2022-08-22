Skip to main content

Longhorns TE Ja'Tavion Sanders: Freshman WR Savion Red 'Definitely A Playmaker'

Sanders becomes the latest Longhorn to offer his praise to the freshman receiver.

It is no secret that the Texas Longhorns' offense is littered with explosive weapons for quarterback Quinn Ewers to work with. From running back Bijan Robinson to receiver Xavier Worthy, the Longhorns could very well have one of the best offenses in the country this season. 

However, with receiver Isaiah Neyor lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Longhorns will look to replace his potential production. Where that production comes from, though, could come as a surprise to some. 

Jordan Whittington, if he can stay healthy, will undoubtedly play a large role in the Texas offense. As well though, freshman Savion Red has drawn rave reviews throughout the Longhorns' fall camp. 

The latest Longhorn to offer the freshman receiver praise was tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who believes Red could be ready for a breakout season. 

"His athletic ability, being a good teammate and picking up on the offense and understanding football really well," Sanders said. "He's showing it in practice, making plays."

"He's definitely a playmaker. We all call him Deebo Samuel, that's what he looks like to me."

One look at Red's stats from his final season in high school, and it becomes clear how versatile he can be for the Longhorns' offense. In his senior season at Grand Prairie, Red finished with 857 passing yards for seven touchdowns at quarterback, 1,367 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground, and 10 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown at receiver.

As the Longhorns' offense sees production from guys like Worthy and Whittington at receiver, Red could turn a deadly duo into a deadly trio. If Red produces at the level he is capable of in this Texas offense, then the Longhorns' offense will one of the most potent in college football. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

