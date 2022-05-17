Skip to main content

LOOK: Former Longhorn Josh Thompson Seen in his Jaguars Gear

On Monday, Texas fans got their first glimpse at former Longhorn defensive back Josh Thompson wearing his new Jacksonville Jaguars gear.

Before signing with the Jaguars, former Texas Longhorns defensive back Josh Thompson went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

Now we get our first glimpse of him in an NFL uniform:

In his five-year career at Texas, Thompson was productive and proved to be reliable even when the rest of the Texas defense struggled. Thompson played in 45 games for the Longhorns and had 22 starts. He totaled 108 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions.

Thompson is a versatile DB. During his career with the Longhorns, he gained experience at the cornerback and nickel positions.

In addition to being a leader on Texas’s defense during the past two seasons, Thompson was also a force on special teams. If he finds his way onto the Jaguars' 53-man roster in the fall, his presence will surely make an impact on special teams.

After declaring for the draft in November, Thompson accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. Thompson was also invited to and participated in the 2022 NFL combine.

If Thompson wants to make the roster, he must take advantage of the NFL preseason. He will have his first chance to appear in an NFL preseason game on August 4th, when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

