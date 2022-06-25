Kirk Herbstreit Dishes Impact of Arch Manning on Texas

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit knows the quarterback position about as well as anybody in the sport.

After playing quarterback at Ohio State and serving for decades as a lead analyst for ESPN's college football coverage, he has earned the benefit of the doubt.

So when Herbstreit speaks on recruiting, people should listen.

And after the Texas Longhorns landed a commitment from No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning, Herbstreit had big words about the future of Steve Sarkisian's program.

Per Herbstreit, not only did the Texas Longhorns land the top quarterback, but it will also have a ripple effect on their recruiting classes.

“It’s big because not only do you get Arch Manning, but we all know how this is going to impact tight ends, receivers, running backs who are all going to want to play with him,” Herbstreit said.

Manning comes from a long line of legendary quarterbacks. Arch is the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Archie Manning. He is the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer and five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning. He is also the nephew of two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning. Arch is the first of his family to choose Texas.

Many were quick to state that “Texas is back” after the commitment of Arch Manning.

Herbstreit, however, mentioned that fans should refrain from making such a statement.

“I’m not one of these to say anybody’s ‘back,’” Herbstreit said. “Texas is not ‘back’ right now. I think their real fans would tell you that. But this is definitely a step in the right direction and a recruiting coup not only to get the quarterback but eventually, watch the other dominoes fall behind him because of getting such a big-time recruit and a quarterback who’s a distributor in that offense that Mac Jones and Tua [Tagovailoa] and others have played in over the years.”

Herbstreit was also impressed with Sarkisian, and his ability to reel in the nation’s top player.

“I keep going back to Sark,” Herbstreit said. “You can count on one hand how many offensive minds have an ability to put a quarterback in a position to have success the way Steve Sarkisian can as a play-caller and the way he designs plays. He’s a guy that ultimately knows how to attack. I’m sure the relationship that he had with the family had a lot to do with this.”

The dominos may begin to fall soon for the rest of the Longhorns’ 2023 recruiting class with Manning in the fold.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.