Steve Sarkisian Emphasizes Impact of New Longhorns' LB Liona Lefau

Coming into the 2022 season, the linebacker position was a major area of need for the Texas Longhorns. After early signing day, though, that will not be the case moving forward.

Linebacker Liona Lefau, out of Kahuku, HI, is one of three talented linebacker recruits in Texas' 2023 class. He joins Anthony Hill and S'Maje Burrell and was the second linebacker to commit in the 2023 class following Burrell.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian had high praise of Lefau during his press conference. Sarkisian discussed the impact Lefau had on his community and how he made a difference on his island.

“I see the impact that he has on his community,” Sarkisian said. “The leader that he is… shows what we are building here."

What makes Lefau stand out more than just his on-field talent is the person that he is. Sarkisian emphasized how important it is to have great kids who have character in order to build a winning program.

As a junior, Lefau saw action on both sides of the ball. He recorded 8.5 total tackles and three interceptions while serving as the lead tight end for his school and recording 13 receptions for 225 yards and six touchdowns in the process.

The 2023 class also showcased how the brand of Texas means something and that was evident by the kids Texas got. The Longhorns were able to land recruits from Hawaii, Florida, California, Louisiana, Utah, and New Jersey.

“We got a great player in our opinion the best player in the state of Hawaii,” Sarkisian said. “Someone that we are fired up to have on board for us.”

Lefau addresses the needs that the Longhorns had at the linebacker position. His sense of community, work ethic, and perseverance likely will serve him well on the 40 acres. Texas needed talented linebackers in the 2023 class and Lefau fits that bill as he will be expected to make an immediate impact with the Texas Longhorns.

The Linebacker position was a critical need for Texas in the 2023 class and Lefau is sure to not disappoint.

You can follow Adam Glick on Twitter @adamglick39

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.