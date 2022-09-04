Skip to main content

Hot Start: Longhorns Offense Shines As Texas Leads Louisiana Monroe 24-3 At Halftime

The Texas Longhorns have gotten off to a nice start to the 2022 season in the first half of their season opener.

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns 2022 season is officially underway, and Steve Sarkisian's bunch is off to a great start, taking a 24-3 lead into the locker room after the first half of play. 

The Longhorns got things started in a hurry, with D'Shawn Jamison blocking a punt and Keilan Robinson picking it up and taking it in for a touchdown on the team's opening defensive possession, putting Texas up 7-0 early.

And after a freshman mistake on the opening offensive drive that resulted in an interception, Quinn Ewers settled in under center, completing his first career touchdown pass to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders to extend the Longhorns' lead to 14-3. 

Just one drive later that lead extended even further, with Roschon Johnson taking in a 16-yard run for a touchdown and making the score 21-3 for Texas. 

After another stifling defensive possession, the Longhorns nearly extended the lead by seven yet again but were unable to connect on a third down pass from Ewers to wideout Xavier Worthy in the back of the end zone, forcing a field goal attempt.

That attempt was good, however, with Bert Auburn knocking through his first career attempt from 41 yards out. 

On the next drive, the Horns were on the move again but ran out of time, setting for another Auburn field goal. That attempt, however, that attempt was no good. 

Outside of the interception on the first drive, Ewers has looked cool, calm and collected, completing 11 of 16 passes for 144 yards and the touchdown to Sanders.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18983066
Play
Football

WATCH: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Connect for First Career Touchdowns

The Quinn Ewers to Ja'Tavion Sanders connection could be a special one for years to come.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_18983666
Play
Football

WATCH: Longhorns Open Season With Blocked Punt For TD

The Longhorns have gotten off to a hot start in their season opener

By Matt Galatzan
Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) takes the field during Texas's annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022.
Play
Football

Longhorns Reveal Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener vs. Louisiana Monroe

The Longhorns official depth chart for Game 1 vs. Louisiana Monroe has finally been revealed

By Matt Galatzan

Bijan Robinson has also had a major impact rushing eight times for 59 yards and catching two passes for 24 yards. 

The Longhorns will continue to try and build their lead as the matchup with the Warhawks continues.

Stay locked into LonghornsCountry.com for all the latest updates for Texas' season opener here.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

USATSI_18983066
Football

WATCH: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Connect for First Career Touchdowns

The Quinn Ewers to Ja'Tavion Sanders connection could be a special one for years to come.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_18983666
Football

WATCH: Longhorns Open Season With Blocked Punt For TD

The Longhorns have gotten off to a hot start in their season opener

By Matt Galatzan
Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) takes the field during Texas's annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022.
Football

Longhorns Reveal Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener vs. Louisiana Monroe

The Longhorns official depth chart for Game 1 vs. Louisiana Monroe has finally been revealed

By Matt Galatzan
keilan robinson 1
News

Live In-Game Updates: Longhorns Lead ULM 24-3 at Halftime

The Longhorns host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks to kickoff the 2022 season.

By Zach Dimmitt
robinson 1
Football

WATCH: Longhorns Release Hype Video for Season Opener Against Louisiana Monroe

The Longhorns took to Twitter to release their first hype video of the season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_16437892
Football

College Football Playoffs To Expand To 12 Teams By 2026

The College Football Playoffs will have a new 12-team format by 2026.

By Cole Thompson
Hunter Modden
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Commitment from Elite 2024 WR

The Longhorns added to their 2024 recruiting haul on Friday afternoon

By Matt Galatzan
Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) rushes the quarterback during Texas's annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022.
Football

Longhorns DL Alfred Collins OUT vs. Louisiana Monroe with Injury

The talented Longhorns defensive linemen will miss the opener with an injury

By Matt Galatzan