Hot Start: Longhorns Offense Shines As Texas Leads Louisiana Monroe 24-3 At Halftime

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns 2022 season is officially underway, and Steve Sarkisian's bunch is off to a great start, taking a 24-3 lead into the locker room after the first half of play.

The Longhorns got things started in a hurry, with D'Shawn Jamison blocking a punt and Keilan Robinson picking it up and taking it in for a touchdown on the team's opening defensive possession, putting Texas up 7-0 early.

And after a freshman mistake on the opening offensive drive that resulted in an interception, Quinn Ewers settled in under center, completing his first career touchdown pass to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders to extend the Longhorns' lead to 14-3.

Just one drive later that lead extended even further, with Roschon Johnson taking in a 16-yard run for a touchdown and making the score 21-3 for Texas.

After another stifling defensive possession, the Longhorns nearly extended the lead by seven yet again but were unable to connect on a third down pass from Ewers to wideout Xavier Worthy in the back of the end zone, forcing a field goal attempt.

That attempt was good, however, with Bert Auburn knocking through his first career attempt from 41 yards out.

On the next drive, the Horns were on the move again but ran out of time, setting for another Auburn field goal. That attempt, however, that attempt was no good.

Outside of the interception on the first drive, Ewers has looked cool, calm and collected, completing 11 of 16 passes for 144 yards and the touchdown to Sanders.

Bijan Robinson has also had a major impact rushing eight times for 59 yards and catching two passes for 24 yards.

The Longhorns will continue to try and build their lead as the matchup with the Warhawks continues.

