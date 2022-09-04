WATCH: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Connect for First Career Touchdowns

AUSTIN - The Quinn Ewers era is officially underway in Austin.

The new Texas Longhorns starting quarterback might not have gotten off to the best start in the team's season opener against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday night, throwing an interception on his first possession under center.

However, on the very next drive, things turned around, with Ewers connecting on his first career touchdown pass to freshman tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders to put the Longhorns up 14-3 midway through the first quarter.

It was Sanders' second career catch and first career score as well, putting both players officially into the Longhorns stat books.

Longhorns star Bijan Robinson has also a major help so far for Ewers, rushing six times for 45 yards in just the first quarter.

The Longhorns had already gotten off to a great start to the game, with D'Shawn Jamison blocking a punt and Keilan Robinson picking it up and taking it in for a touchdown on the team's opening defensive possession.

The Longhorns will continue to try and build their lead as the matchup with the Warhawks continues.

