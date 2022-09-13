There was plenty of change in the Fan Nation Big 12 poll after Week 2, as the Oklahoma Sooners moved into the No. 1 spot after Baylor’s double-overtime loss to BYU.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review, voted on the rankings like an Associated Press poll, with a first-place vote bringing in 10 points, a second-place vote bringing in nine points, and so on.

Oklahoma didn’t dominate the first-place voting, however. In fact, three different teams received first-place votes. Oklahoma received four, while Kansas State and Texas each received one.

Baylor, which was No. 1 in the first two polls, dropped to No. 5.

The Big 12 had some great games in Week 2. Texas nearly defeated then-No. 1 Alabama in Austin, 20-19, a game that Alabama won late in the fourth quarter. With that loss, Texas actually moved into the AP Top 25 and Alabama moved out of the No. 1 spot, replaced by Georgia.

Baylor was another matchup of ranked teams, and the Bears lost 26-20. The Bears dropped in the AP poll, and the Cougars — who will join the Big 12 next season — moved up.

Texas Tech outlasted the No. 25 Houston Cougars, 33-30, in a double-overtime showdown that ruined Houston’s limited hopes of challenging to duplicate what Cincinnati did last season in reaching the College Football Playoff. Houston also joins the Big 12 next season.

Kansas and West Virginia went to overtime and the Jayhawks improved to 2-0 by beating the Mountaineers, 55-42.

In other games in Week 2, Oklahoma beat Kent State, 33-3; Oklahoma State beat Arizona State, 34-17; Kansas State beat Missouri, 40-12; Iowa State beat Iowa, 10-7; and TCU beat Tarleton, 59-17.

Week 3 games include No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska, Texas State at No. 17 Baylor, Towson at West Virginia, Ohio at Iowa State, Tulane at Kansas State, Kansas at Houston, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 8 Oklahoma State, Texas Tech at No. 16 NC State and UTSA at No. 21 Texas.

The complete poll is below.

Big 12 Week 2 Staff Poll

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Oklahoma (4) (2-0) — 57 points (Last Week: 2)

2. Texas (1) (1-1) — 46 points (Last Week: 5)

3. Oklahoma State (2-0) — 44 points (Last Week: T3)

4. Kansas State (1) (2-0) — 43 points (Last Week: T3)

5. Baylor (1-1) — 38 points (Last Week: 1)

6. Texas Tech (2-0) — 30 points (Last Week: 7)

7. Iowa State (2-0) — 26 points (Last Week: 6)

8. Kansas (2-0) — 20 points (Last Week: 10)

9. TCU (2-0) — 16 points (Last Week: 9)

10. West Virginia (0-2) — 6 points (Last Week: 8)

