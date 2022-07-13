Longhorns NFL Draft: Bijan Robinson 'Best Fit' in NFC East?

Robinson could potentially be the first running back off the board next April.

After an impressive sophomore season that fringed on Heisman candidacy, Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is prepping for even bigger things headed into the second year under coach Steve Sarkisian in 2022.

It's considered a bit early given the fact both the college and NFL seasons are still a few months away from beginning, but 2023 mock drafts are already making predictions on where Robinson could be selected should he elect to forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility.

But instead of a mock draft, Pro Football Focus decided to predict what would be the best landing spot for Robinson on the site's 2023 NFL Draft Best Fit list, projecting him as an ideal pairing in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's what PFF had to say:

No team created more expected yards for their running backs last year than the Eagles. With Miles Sanders an impending free agent after this season, the Eagles may decide to take advantage of a loaded 2023 running back class. Robinson could add a level of dynamism that takes their running game to another level after breaking 79 tackles in only 10 games last season.

The Eagles led the NFL in rushing yards per game (159.7), total rushing yards (2,715), and rushing touchdowns (25) last season. Having one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league with Jalen Hurts certainly aided in maintaining these dominant numbers.

Adding Robinson to the fold would only increase the dynamic rushing potential out of the backfield for an Eagles team that is on the cusp of becoming a surprise contender in the NFC after squeaking into the playoffs last season.

