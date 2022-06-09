Skip to main content

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Shows Off New Aston Martin From NIL Deal

Name Image and likeness continues to help future athletes like Quinn Ewers land deals with top end companies

Texas Longhorns freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers has yet to take a snap yet but has now landed a sweet deal thanks to NIL, as a proud new owner of an Aston Martin.

NIL deals across the country continue to play an integral role in 2022 college athletics. Athletes all across the country are signing multi-million dollar deals with companies to promote their brands. Recruiting battles are also being decided by which school can get their athletes the best NIL deals.

Sophomore Xavier Worthy posted the new Aston Martin for Ewers on social media earlier this week. This new purchase comes off the heels of Ewers signing a deal with teammate Worthy with the makers of Fortnite.

Two other notable names in the college football world with Car NIL deals are teammate running back Bijian Robinson (Lamborghini) and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (Bentley).

As more athletes sign massive NIL deals the question becomes can these players live up to the expectations. For a player like Ewers, he loves the spotlight and usually shines brightest in those moments. 

While Quinn Ewers is only 19 years old he is making the most of NIL. And Now as summer practices continue he has a pretty sick ride to get to practice every day. 

