Former Longhorns K Phil Dawson Set to Receive 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

The legendary Longhorn kicker is receiving another award for his prestigious collegiate career.

The Texas Longhorns have produced a plethora of NFL talent over the years, especially at the kicker position. 

Current Baltimore Ravens kicker is arguably the best kicker in NFL history, while the recently retired Phil Dawson was one of the most consistent kickers in the league while he played. 

Dawson, who retired in 2019, was selected as a recipient of the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award which annually recognizes distinguished individuals on the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their college athletics careers.

“This is a really special honor for me and my family,” Dawson said. “Representing The University of Texas 25 years ago proved to be the great joy of my football playing life. Being recognized by the NCAA with the prestigious Silver Anniversary Award produces a deep sense of appreciation and humility as I consider all those great Longhorns of old that I continue to have the opportunity to represent. I have so many great memories, will always bleed orange, and this is a recognition I’m honored and privileged to accept as a Longhorn for life.”

Starting for the Longhorns for four years from 1994-1997, Dawson was a two-time All-American and a two-time semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award which is given to the nation's best kicker.

As well, he earned all-conference honors all four years as a Longhorn, including first-team honors in the Big 12 in 1996, and in the Southwest Conference in 1994. Dawson was an integral part of three conference titles, which included their first Big 12 title in 1996 and the final SWC title in 1995. 

After finishing his time at Texas with 13 records, including including all-time marks for scoring (339), field goals (59) and field goal accuracy (74.7%), he went on to have a successful 21-year career. 

He played in 305 career games (currently eighth-most in league history) and ranks eighth in field goals made (441) and 12th in points scored (1,847), while boasting an 83.8 career field goal percentage. 

Six former college athletes will receive the award, which will be presented at the Honors Celebration ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 11, during the NCAA Convention in San Antonio.

