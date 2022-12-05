Skip to main content

LOOK: Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Delivers Hilarious Transfer Portal Prank

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks had a prank for fans on social media amid all the transfer portal news.

The Texas Longhorns are beginning to prepare for a potential life without star running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson.

The expectation is that promising third-string running back Jonathon Brooks will take over the backfield next season. But as transfer portal news dominated the college football world Monday, Brooks decided to play a prank on Twitter that likely gave Texas fans a mini heart attack.

In a social media fashion that has become typical for players announcing an intent to transfer, Brooks tweeted a graphic that included a long paragraph detailing how grateful he is to the program. This is usually how players preface things before announcing they'll be transferring.

But in his final paragraph, Brooks clarified that he's "not in the portal, but lots of other talented guys are!"

Regardless of who remains in the Texas running back room next season, Brooks is expected to see more usage headed into his third season with the program. '

It's promising that even while behind Robinson and Johnson, Brooks still finished the regular season with 24 carries for 179 yards and four touchdowns. He saw most of this production come in a 55-14 win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 19, as Brooks finished with 11 carries for 108 yards and two scores in the blowout victory.

The No. 20 Longhorns take on the No. 12 Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29.

