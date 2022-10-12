Texas Longhorns Week 7 Opponent Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns will host the Iowa State Cyclones in Austin for a Week 7 matchup on Saturday. Texas leads the all-time series 14-5, but all five losses have come in the last 12 years.

The Longhorns have lost the last three meetings against Iowa State, with the last win coming in a 24-10 win in Austin in 2018. Since then, Texas has had two single-digit losses and an embarrassing 30-7 loss in Ames last season in the Longhorns' first year under coach Steve Sarkisian.

Under coach Matt Campbell last season, Iowa State was a bit of a disappointment after starting the season at No. 7 in the AP Poll before ending with a 7-6 record and a loss to the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Be sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Cyclones throughout the week.

Iowa State Cyclones

2021 Record: 7-6 (5-4 in Big 12)

Head coach: Matt Campbell

Campbell has five-straight winning seasons in six years at the helm in Ames. As he enters his seventh season, he's arguably the best coach in program history. After joining the Cyclones in 2016, he's compiled a 42-34 record. He led Iowa State to its highest rankings in the polls (seventh) in program history.

Offensive Scheme: Spread

Defensive Set: Multiple 4-2-5

LAST SEASON: The Cyclones had one of the best all-around offenses in the Big 12. Led by quarterback Brody Purdy and running back Breece Hall, who were selected in the NFL Draft in April, Iowa State was fourth in the conference in total offensive yards per (424.5).

Purdy, along with the sharp mind of Campbell, helped the Cyclones lead the Big 12 in passing yards per game (263.8). Hall had the second-most rushing yards in the conference (1,472) but led with 20 total rushing scores.

THIS SEASON: After a promising 3-0 start, Iowa State has suffered through a three-game losing streak to begin Big 12 play with all three losses coming within one score or less.

This has included a 14-11 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 1 and a crushing 10-9 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Iowa State’s offense has had barely any production and will now be matched up with a Texas defense that has played surprisingly well this season.

However, quarterback Hunter Dekkers and receiver Xavier Hutchinson lead the Big 12 in respective passing yardage (1,514) and receiving yards (604) and have proven to possess elite chemistry.

Offensive starters:

QB Hunter Dekkers

RB Jirehl Brock

WR Xavier Hutchinson

WR Dimitri Stanley

WR Jaylin Noel

TE Easton Dean

LT Tyler Miller

LG Jarrod Hufford

C Trevor Downing

RG Darrell Simmons Jr.

RT Jake Remsburg

LAST SEASON: No team was going to catch the elite defensive cohesiveness of the Oklahoma State Cowboys last season, but the Cyclones came pretty close. They were second behind OSU in the fewest total yards (310.1) and passing yards (187.8) allowed per game. Iowa State was also third in the fewest rushing yards (122.3) and points allowed (20.6) per game.

The Cowboys had a whopping 55 sacks last season. Iowa State tied for second with the Baylor Bears with 32 sacks.

THIS SEASON: The Cyclones boast arguably one of the best defenses in the conference and could cause problems if Texas overlooks them. Iowa State has allowed the fewest points (13.7) and fewest yards per game (277.5) in the Big 12 this season. It doesn’t get much better than that.

Defensive starters:

DE Will McDonald IV

DE Blake Peterson

DT Isaiah Lee

LB Gerry Vaughn

MLB O'Rien Vance

LB Colby Reeder

CB Myles Purchase

CB T.J. Tampa

S Beau Freyler

S Malik Verdon

FS Anthony Johnson Jr.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook