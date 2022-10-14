Texas vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 7 college football schedule: Texas vs. Iowa State

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 15

Time: 11 a.m. Central

TV: ABC network

Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

What you need to know

Iowa State: Don't over-think the Cyclones' three straight losses these last few weeks, since all of 11 combined points decided them. It's been close, but this team could stand some more aggression from its air attack, as quarterback Hunter Dekkers has just four passes for more than 20 yards and has a 3:3 TD/INT ratio in conference games. But the Cyclones do have one of college football's better front lines, allowing just 91 rushing yards per game so far, something it will need this week.

No. 22 Texas: The return of quarterback Quinn Ewers has been nothing short of a jolt for the Longhorns offense, fresh off a 49-0 humiliation of Oklahoma, and you have to wonder what he could have done against Alabama had he not been injured in that game. Bijan Robinson continues to dominate, running for over 100 yards per game and more than 5 yards per carry behind an improved line that's allowed just 5 sacks this season.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Ole Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

