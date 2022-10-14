Texas vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Iowa State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
How to watch
When: Sat., Oct. 15
Time: 11 a.m. Central
TV: ABC network
Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule
What you need to know
Iowa State: Don't over-think the Cyclones' three straight losses these last few weeks, since all of 11 combined points decided them. It's been close, but this team could stand some more aggression from its air attack, as quarterback Hunter Dekkers has just four passes for more than 20 yards and has a 3:3 TD/INT ratio in conference games. But the Cyclones do have one of college football's better front lines, allowing just 91 rushing yards per game so far, something it will need this week.
No. 22 Texas: The return of quarterback Quinn Ewers has been nothing short of a jolt for the Longhorns offense, fresh off a 49-0 humiliation of Oklahoma, and you have to wonder what he could have done against Alabama had he not been injured in that game. Bijan Robinson continues to dominate, running for over 100 yards per game and more than 5 yards per carry behind an improved line that's allowed just 5 sacks this season.
More from College Football HQ for the Week 7 schedule of games
Texas vs. Iowa State picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines
AP top 25 poll: Georgia, Ohio State jump Alabama in Week 7 rankings
Week 7 college football point spread, betting lines for top games
Expert picks, predictions for Week 7 games by computer model
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 7
Week 7 college football games you should watch
College football rankings: ESPN updated top 25 poll for Week 7
How to watch college football in 2022
fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games this season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.
> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial
College football rankings
According to AP top 25 poll
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
T-22. Kentucky
T-22. Texas
24. Illinois
25. James Madison