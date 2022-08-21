Two Longhorns on ESPN’s 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-America Team

Although the Texas Longhorns finished a disappointing 5-7 in Steve Sarkisian’s first year as head coach, they were able to sign an elite recruiting class. Among the 2022 class was arguably the nation’s best offensive line haul.

Two of the names from that offensive line group were listed on ESPN’s preseason true freshman All-America team.

OT Kelvin Banks

"In fairness, there are three freshmen that likely will be starting or in the two-deep for the Longhorns come September," said ESPN’s Tom Luginbill. "Banks and Hutson get the nod because Campbell did not enroll early. Banks has a head start ... for now."

Banks was ranked as the number two offensive tackle in the 2022 SI99 and the 28th player overall. He is arguably the most college-ready of Texas' seven true freshmen offensive linemen.

He is competing with third-year offensive lineman Andrej Karic for the starting left tackle position. Banks appears to have already won the job, as he is receiving the majority of the first team reps in fall camp.

"Banks is in the same conversation as Hutson and Campbell," said ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren. "He has a chance to play early; it's just whether or not he can take advantage of it."

OG Cole Hutson

​​"Hutson, a four-star prospect, started Texas' spring game at guard and clearly took advantage of being an early enrollee in a position group that sorely needs to be revamped,” Luginbill said. "There is a youth movement for the Longhorns up front, but long term it will pay off."

Hutson was the only true freshman offensive lineman to enroll early, and he took advantage of it. He ended spring directly behind three-year starter Junior Angilau at right guard.

His development progressed in fall camp as he began to take more and more first-reps. With the recent news of Angilau’s season-ending knee injury, Hutson seems to have solidified himself as the starting right guard.

Hutson was sidelined in camp with an injury, but he is expected to be ready by Week 1. Devon "DJ" Campbell is currently in place of Hutson on the first-team at right guard.

"This position group is going to be interesting because there is so much youth up front,” VanHaaren said. "Hutson and incoming five-star DJ Campbell are going to battle, but no matter what happens, it's a positive for Texas to have this much competition along the offensive line."

Two true freshmen will likely start on the offensive line when the Longhorns host UL-Monore on Sept. 3rd. A young offensive line could allow for some bumps and bruises early in the season. They should find more cohesion as the season progresses.

Texas fans will likely see other names this season from their true freshman offensive line class, including DJ Campbell, Cameron Williams, and Neto Umeozulu.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.