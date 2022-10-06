Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Will Start vs. Sooners in Red River Showdown

Entering the annual Red Rivers Showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns have one major question still surrounding their team -Who starts at quarterback?

Will it be Quinn Ewers, who has been injured since Week 2 against Alabama? Or will it be Hudson Card who has held down the fort and led the Longhorns to a 2-1 record in the last three games?

On Thursday, that question was finally answered, with reports surfacing that Ewers will indeed be back under center against the Sooners on Saturday.

Still, given the health situation he has faced since being injured against Alabama, both quarterbacks will still be ready to go.

“Both guys have prepared really well," Sarkisian said. "I thought both of them had a really good week of preparation. I think both of them are probably as healthy as they’ve been in about a month. Quinn has had to do it from a rehab perspective off the field. Hudson has kind of played through his injury. We feel very confident with both guys going into Saturday.”

So where does that leave the Longhorns?

For weeks now, considering the recovery timeline for his particular injury - a sternoclavicular sprain in his non-throwing shoulder - many have expected Ewers to make his return under center for the matchup vs. Oklahoma.

And even with the questions surrounding his healthy over the last few weeks, Ewers' preparation has not changed.

“I think Quinn is a very even-keeled guy," Sarkisian said. "He’s not overly emotional. I think that he takes things in stride as they come, but he’s highly competitive. Give him a lot of credit throughout this process of staying engaged. We pushed him, and we’ve been pushing him for the last month. On that aspect of it, I think it’s been good for him because he’s made really good progress not only with his health but I think schematically as well.”

The Longhorns and the Sooners will kickoff from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 11 am on Saturday morning.

