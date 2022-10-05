Why Ja'Tavion Sanders Might Be Texas' Top Receiving Option

Young quarterbacks will look for a security blanket in terms of a receiver early in their careers. Often frazzled by the pressure of a defensive line, those who are still learning the position target one player in hopes of them being a constant that'll keep drives alive after the catch.

It remains unclear who Texas redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers considers as his "security blanket." For redshirt sophomore Hudson Card, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the player to target early and often.

And maybe, that'll be the case for Ewers, too.

"He’s just a really determined and team-driven guy,” receiver Jordan Whittington said of Sanders Monday. “He works really hard. And when you work that hard on the practice field, it has to happen. Y'all saw that Saturday, but that's every day. He does that every day.”

Sanders is the type of prospect second-year coach Steve Sarkisian has been waiting to arrive in Austin. A tight end by position, the 6-4, 242-pounder can do a bit of everything offensively.

Line up and block? Check. Play in the slot? Check. Play out wide and ruin a cornerback's day? He's done that on more than one occasion this season.

Sanders' versatility has made him one of Texas' top weapons. Through five games, he's currently tied with sophomore receiver Xavier Worthy for touchdowns (three) and ranks third in receptions (20) and receiving yards (212). He's also projected to finish with over 600 receiving yards and 50-plus catches on the season.

Why is that such a big deal? Tight ends have often been pushed to the back burner in recent years for Texas. Since the departure of Mack Brown, no Longhorns' tight end has finished a season with more than 28 receptions, 281 yards, or three touchdowns.

Sanders already has tied the record in touchdowns. Could he break it against Oklahoma Saturday in the Red River Showdown?

“It's definitely a great feeling just knowing all the work I put in throughout the whole season last year is definitely showing up this year,” Sanders said.

Ewers, who is expected to start Saturday when Texas (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) takes the field in Dallas against its Big 12 rival, might be following a similar game plan to that of Card. The plan? Target Sanders and let him work after the catch.

It's not as if the evidence wouldn't support the claim. In the Horns' Week 1 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, Ewers targeted Sanders a team-high seven times. He registered six catches for 85 yards and scored on a 19-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

Sanders, however, might have been known more for two plays that didn't end in points. In the third quarter, Ewers found Sanders for a quick little dump-off that ended going for a gain of 25 yards. On the ensuing drive, Ewers connected with Sanders again, this time in double coverage for another 25-yard gain.

Both catches would set up touchdowns to running back Bijan Robinson — one coming on a 16-yard reception and the other coming on a 9-yard run.

“JT put in a lot of work last year with coach [Jeff] Banks,” Sarkisian said. “We asked him to do things that were different than maybe what he had done before. He had the skill set to do it but we really wanted to dive into him that way to become a complete tight end and not just be a one-dimensional pass receiver. And he's done it."

Sanders saw little-to-no action last season as Texas stumbled its way to a 5-7 finish. Quarterback Casey Thompson built a rapport with veteran tight ends Jared Wiley and Cade Brewer, making the freshman an obsolete weapon in the passing attack.

This offseason, Sanders said he spent time working with Banks on becoming a more well-rounded blocker. Receiving came naturally to the Denton Ryan alum, but little things like feet and hand placement were areas in need of development.

So far, blocking hasn't been a problem for Sanders. A season after transitioning to the position full-time, Sanders now looks to be one of the best in the Big 12.

The scary part? He's just getting started.

“I’m just trying to show everybody what type of player I am, what type of leader I am, what type of tight end I am," Sanders said. "I'm just trying to do whatever I can do to better this team in all aspects.”

Kickoff Saturday from the Cotton Bowl is set for 11 a.m.

