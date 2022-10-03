Steve Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB Situation Ahead of Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns will face another major test on Saturday afternoon when they travel to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Red River Showdown.

And on Monday during his weekly press conference, Texas Head Coach Steve Sarkisian provided an update to what might be the biggest question surrounding the Longhorns entering the matchup against their arch-rivals -- the quarterback situation.

And it was a positive one.

“We’re healthier than we’ve ever been since the start of the season," Sarkisian said. "That’s a positive. We’ll see how the week goes.”

Quinn Ewers, of course, was injured with a sternoclavicular sprain in the first quarter of the Longhorns' near-upset of the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and has been out ever since.

In his absence, Hudson Card has performed more than admirably, leading the Longhorns to a 2-1 record as the interim starter, with the loss coming in overtime to Texas Tech on a Bijan Robinson fumble.

In fact, Card had the best performance of his career in the Longhorns' most recent win over West Virginia, completing 21 of 27 passes for a career-high 303 yards and three touchdowns.

And Sarkisian has been impressed.

“To me and our team, it doesn’t feel like we’re playing with a backup,” Sarkisian said.

So who will get the start on Saturday against the Sooners?

Sark was not explicit, but he has seemingly maintained, albeit indirectly, that Ewers, when healthy, is the Longhorns starter and that Card is the No. 2.

So barring any setbacks, Ewers would be the logical choice to start in Dallas.

Either way, no matter who takes the first snap, the Longhorns are in good shape at the position - both health-wise and talent-wise.

