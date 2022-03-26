Two Texas Transfers Set for Breakout Seasons, Says ESPN

AUSTIN -- Fresh new faces are littered across Texas Longhorns football headed into the third day of spring practice on Saturday, with more new arrivals set to join the team later this summer.

Steve Sarkisian is surely looking for more offensive production headed into year two after a inconsistency plagued the Horns last season.

It's no secret that running back Bijan Robinson will be a workhorse once again, but who out of the new faces is ready to step up?

ESPN released its college football roundtable on March 11 ahead of spring ball with an attempt to figure out which players will have a breakout season in 2022. A handful of Longhorns, both old and new, made their way onto the list.

Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor had a productive sophomore season with the Cowboys, but will now get a chance to show out in his home state. ESPN's Dave Wilson feels the addition of Neyor to a receiving room that already includes Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington is a danger to the rest of the Big 12.

"The addition of Isaiah Neyor from Wyoming should be a big boost for the Longhorns' passing game. Neyor, a 6-3, 210-pound junior, caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021. It'll be a big step up in competition, but the Arlington, Texas, native was overlooked out of high school and now gets a chance to show off. Alongside Worthy and Whittington, and with Bijan Robinson in the backfield, whoever wins the QB derby will have another solid target."

So who'll be throwing to them? It's anyone's guess at this point, but Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers both seem to have an equal shot at winning the starting job. ESPN's David Hale listed Ewers as the recruit he's most looking forward to, even though the QB is considered a transfer who still hasn't attempted a collegiate pass.

The Athletic Quinn Ewers Steve Sarkisian USA Today Sports Steve Sarkisian

I'm going to cheat a bit and go with a recruit from last year who's getting a fresh start in 2022: Texas QB Quinn Ewers. Already a famous name due to some huge name, image and likeness deals, Ewers signed with Ohio State last season but couldn't beat out C.J. Stroud for the starting job, and ended up not throwing a pass as a true freshman. He transferred to Texas, where the Longhorns have a big need for a QB to resurrect their program. It looks like a match made in -- what's the Texas equivalent of heaven? Buc-ee's? Regardless, Ewers has tons of upside, but we're used to bluster and expectations surrounding the Longhorns and their quarterbacks. The big question is whether this marriage can actually thrive. Either way, it'll be tons of fun to watch play out.

Ewers is the sexy pick to win the job, but time will tell if he's ready to take the reigns in Sark's system. Card has a leg up on him in experience, but struggled mightily during the final stretch of last season.

Along with the third practice on Saturday, the Texas offense will have additional chances to gel when spring ball continues next week.

