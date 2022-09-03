Longhorns Reveal Depth Chart Ahead of Season Opener vs. Louisiana Monroe
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns open the 2022 regular season against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks on Saturday Night at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with many questions surrounding what exactly the team could look like after the opening kick.
Heading into the game, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian did not reveal an official depth chart for either side of the ball, and outside of announcing Quinn Ewers as the starting quarterback, did not announce the winners of any other position battles.
“You guys made way too big of a deal about this whole depth chart thing," Sarkisian told the media this week. "I was shocked that it got so much attention.”
On Saturday, however, that changed, with the Longhorns releasing a depth chart to the media ahead of the 7 pm Kickoff.
You can see that full depth chart below:
Offense
Quarterback
1. Quinn Ewers
2. Hudson Card
Running Back
1. Bijan Robinson
2. Roschon Johnson
3. Keilan Robinson
4. Jonathan Brooks
Wide Receiver (X)
1. Xavier Worthy
2. Brenen Thompson
Wide Receiver (Y)
1. Jordan Whittington
2. Tariq Milton
3. Gave Sulser
Wide Receiver (Z)
1. Casey Cain
2. Savion Red
3. Troy Omeire
Tight End
1. Ja'Tavion Sanders
2. Gunnar Helm
3. Jahleel Billingsley
4. Juan Davis
Left Tackle
1. Kelvin Banks
2. Andrej Karic
Left Guard
1. Hayden Connor
2. Malik Agbo
Center
1. Jake Majors
2. Connor Robertson
3. Logan Parr
Right Guard
1. Cole Hutson
2. Devon Campbell
3. Neto Umeozulu
Right Tackle
1. Christian Jones
2. Cameron Williams
Defense
Jack
1. Barryn Sorrell
2. Justice Finkley
Buck
1. Ovie Oghoufo
2. Ethan Burke
Nose Tackle
1. Keondre Coburn OR Byron Murphy
Defensive Tackle
1. Moro Ojomo OR Vernon Broughton
Defensive Tackle
Live In-Game Updates: Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
The Longhorns host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks to kickoff the 2022 season.
WATCH: Longhorns Release Hype Video for Season Opener Against Louisiana Monroe
The Longhorns took to Twitter to release their first hype video of the season.
College Football Playoffs To Expand To 12 Teams By 2026
The College Football Playoffs will have a new 12-team format by 2026.
1. T'Vondre Sweat OR Alfred Collins
SAM Linebacker
1. DeMarvion Overshown
2. Prince Dorbah
MIKE Linebacker
1. Jaylan Ford
2. Jett Bush
WILL Linebacker
1. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey
2. David Gbenda
Cornerback
2. Jamier Johnson
3. Terrance Brooks
Cornerback
1. Ryan Watts
2. Austin Jordan
3. Ishamel Ibraheem
SPUR
1. Jahdae Barron
2. Jaylon Guilbeau
3. Michael Taffe
Boundry Safety
1. Anthony Cook
2. Kitan Crawford
3. Morice Blackwell
Free Safety
1. Jerrin Thompson
2. JD Coffey
3. BJ Allen Jr.
Specialists
Kick Offs
1. Will Stone OR Bert Auburn
Place Kicker
1. Bert Auburn OR Will Stone
Punter
1. Isaac Pearson
2. Daniel Trejo
Holder
1. Isaac Pearson
2. Daniel Trejo
Deep Snapper
1. Zach Edwards
2. Lance St. Louis
Kick Return
1. Keilan Robinson
2. D'Shawn Jamison
3. Roschon Johnson
4. Jordan Whittington
Punt Return
1. Xavier Worthy
2. D'Shawn Jamison
3. Brenen Thompson
You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.