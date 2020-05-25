LonghornsCountry
Longhorns Ranked Just Outside Top 15 in Preseason Publication

Chris Dukes

Athlon Sports released its preseason Top 25 recently, including the Texas Longhorns at No. 16. 

The Longhorns were ranked behind Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Michigan respectively. 

The publication does seem to be high on the team's ceiling as they bring in seven new assistant coaches including two new coordinators. 

The Longhorns will have a new look with Tom Herman’s coaching changes, including the additions of Chris Ash and Mike Yurcich as defensive and offensive coordinators respectively. Yurcich, who worked at Ohio State last season, gets to work with one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Sam Ehlinger. The senior threw for 3,663 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 picks last season.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Iowa State came in ranked at No. 17. 

The Longhorns are considered one of the favorites to win the conference along with both Oklahoma schools going into 2020. With 16 starters (including experienced senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger) back and three of Tom Herman's recruiting classes stacked up, this has a chance to be a breakthrough year for Texas. However, a repeat of last year's disappointing 8-5 season would certainly lead to some serious conversations about the program's future going forward. 

Texas Legend Returns to School to Earn Degree

Former Texas defensive back Stanley Richard received his degree from the University of Texas at Austin at age 52.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Trending in Right Direction with No. 1 Safety in the State

The Longhorns appear to be in a good position with Kennedale safety JD Coffey

Chris Dukes

Fan voting for Big 12 Athletes of the Year runs May 22-26

Men’s Diving’s Jordan Windle and Women’s Swimming’s Claire Adams are UT’s nominees for the 2019-20 awards.

Longhorn Country Staff

California Quarterback Malachi Nelson Talks Texas Longhorns Offer

The highly-touted prospect has a high opinion of Texas OC Mike Yurcich

Chris Dukes

Kevin Durant Return Still Unlikely This Season

The former Longhorn's injury is healing well, but most don't expect a return this season

Tomer Barazani

Big 12 Sets Date for Athletes' Return to Campus

The conference will allow players to participate in voluntary workouts starting June 15.

Chris Dukes

Where Does Texas Go at Tight End After Landen King's Decommitment

We take a look at the tight ends the Longhorns have offered in the 2021 class and where Texas stands with them.

Chris Dukes

Houston-Area Tight End Decommits from Texas

The Longhorns lost an important piece of their 2021 recruiting class today in Atascocita's Landen King

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Coach Tom Herman Talks What 'Social Distancing' Workouts Will Look Like

The Texas athletic staff is prepared for players to return to campus whenever the Big 12 lifts the ban

Chris Dukes

Fast and Physical with Intelligence to Match, Texas LB Target Terrance Cooks is the Complete Package

The Shadow Creek linebacker talks recruiting, training during coronavirus and what part of his game makes him special.

TD Jones