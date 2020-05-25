Longhorns Ranked Just Outside Top 15 in Preseason Publication

Athlon Sports released its preseason Top 25 recently, including the Texas Longhorns at No. 16.

The Longhorns were ranked behind Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas A & M, Wisconsin, Auburn, Oklahoma State and Michigan respectively.

The publication does seem to be high on the team's ceiling as they bring in seven new assistant coaches including two new coordinators.

The Longhorns will have a new look with Tom Herman’s coaching changes, including the additions of Chris Ash and Mike Yurcich as defensive and offensive coordinators respectively. Yurcich, who worked at Ohio State last season, gets to work with one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in Sam Ehlinger. The senior threw for 3,663 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 picks last season.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Iowa State came in ranked at No. 17.

The Longhorns are considered one of the favorites to win the conference along with both Oklahoma schools going into 2020. With 16 starters (including experienced senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger) back and three of Tom Herman's recruiting classes stacked up, this has a chance to be a breakthrough year for Texas. However, a repeat of last year's disappointing 8-5 season would certainly lead to some serious conversations about the program's future going forward.

