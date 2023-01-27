Longhorns Land Four Five Stars in On3 Final Consensus
The Texas Longhorns are far from "back" under Steve Sarkisian, but they appear to be well on their way towards contender status once again.
An 8-5 record following a disappointing 5-7 in 2021 was a step forward for the Longhorns, and was accompanied by an elite 2023 recruiting class. Texas' recruiting class was one of the best in this cycle, and the On3 final rankings reflect that with four five-star Longhorn signees in their final consensus.
No. 1 - Arch Manning - QB Isidore Newman (LA) - Five-star plus
There are not many recruits in the 2023 cycle that are more polarizing than quarterback Arch Manning. While some believe his ranking is due solely to his last name, he has shown that he is worth the hype and comes in to Austin as the heir apparent at quarterback once Quinn Ewers departs.
No. 16 - Anthony Hill - LB Ryan High School - Five-star
While Manning is undoubtedly the marquee name of his class, linebacker Anthony Hill might be the most important. One of the best linebacker recruits of this cycle, Hill could come in and see playing time early. He's a dominant downhill linebacker who has shown he can use his speed to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.
No. 30 - Cedric Baxter - RB Edgewater (FL) - Five-star
There have been some great running backs to don the burnt orange and white, with Bijan Robinson the latest to add his name to the storied legacy. With Robinson off to the NFL draft, though, running back Cedric Baxter could be next in line. If Baxter can elevate his game to the college level, he could be Texas' next Doak Walker winner.
No. 31 - Johntay Cook - WR DeSoto - Five-star
The Longhorns have no shortage of weapons on offense, and the addition of receiver Johntay Cook will only bolster it. He's shown to be an elite route-runner, and has shown an ability to switch gears. Cook comes into a crowded receiver room, but if he can improve at the college level it won't be long before he gets consistent playing time.
