Few programs have had as much momentum on the recruiting trail as of late than the Texas Longhorns, who finished the Early Signing Period with the No. 3 overall recruiting class behind Georgia, as well as Alabama's historic No. 1 haul.

But they aren't done yet.

In fact, one of their biggest targets left on the board, Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ) five-star tight end Duce Robinson, is a critical piece to the Longhorns' future plans.

And his fellow five-star recruit, and newly minted Texas Longhorns signee Johntay Cook, who also just so happens to be one of the top recruiters for the Horns, revealed his pitch to Robinson on Thursday at the Under Armor Bowl media availability.

"Hey man, you know what the move is," Cook said in reference to Robinson. "We're just gonna tell them what it is man. We're gonna play with the best in America. The best play caller, the best quarterback, in my opinion. And in some people's opinion, the best receiver. Just, let's get it, man."

Speaking of the best quarterback in America, Cook is of course referring to his fellow 2023 Longhorns classmate, and close friend, Arch Manning, who was a key piece in drawing Cook to Austin in the first place.

So much so, that even if Manning wasn't, well, a Manning, Cook would still want to have him as his college quarterback.

"Me and Arch got a great relationship," Cook said. "It started a year to two years ago at that camp or whatever it was at Texas. And I mean honestly bro, I feel like if Arch wasn't Arch, I'd still want to play with him just because of the pass I caught from him. Yeah, he's Arch Manning. You know, big name, but he can throw the ball bro. He's cold."

That's not to say that Cook isn't drawn to the unique experience that Manning has had as his disposal either.

In fact, Cook believes it to be a big advantage for the future of the program.

"For the simple fact that he has uncles and a granddad that played at the top level. Like that elite (level), like he knows the knowledge. He knows how to read coverages. He knows like everything," Cook said. "So it's like it's just a great opportunity to play with a trigger man like that. If you took him to you know, a country that doesn't watch high school football, like he'd be great. Like, fine chilling, relaxed. Like he's just he's relaxed and he's just down to earth. You know? My guy."

Cook will arrive on the 40 Acres in early January alongside Manning, where he will also hope to welcome Robinson this summer.

