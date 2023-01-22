Skip to main content

WATCH: Longhorns Signees Arch Manning and DeAndre Moore Put in Offseason Work

Texas Longhorns early enrollees Arch Manning and DeAndre Moore are already putting in work on the 40 Acres.

AUSTIN - Amid a star-studded junior day event, 2023 Texas Longhorns early enrollees, quarterback Arch Manning and wide receiver DeAndre Moore are already hard at work. 

And on Saturday at the Longhorns' indoor practice facility, the two were seen throwing with one another, with Manning hitting Moore with a dime deep down the field. 

You can watch the clip below:

In his four seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, the five-star Manning led the Greenies to the playoffs each year and shattered both his uncle Peyton and uncle Eli's high school records.

Manning finished his prep career completing 488 of 743 passes for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions. He also rushed 91 times for 742 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Moore, a four-star recruit out of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA), was one of the top prospects in California, catching 22 passes for 483 yards and eight touchdowns, in what was primarily a running offense.

He is joined on the 40 Acres by fellow elite wideouts, five-star Johntay Cook, four-star Ryan Niblett, and top-tier Georgia transfer, AD Mitchell.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19835040
Play
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Grind Out Win vs. West Virginia Behind 23 from Marcus Carr

The Texas Longhorns got a much-needed bounce-back win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Bijan Robinson
Play
Football

Bijan Robinson Set to Be Longhorns' First 1st-Round Pick in Nearly a Decade

Bijan Robinson is a superstar running back and poised to break the convention of not taking one in the first round.

By Connor Zimmerlee
micah-1024x683
Play
Recruiting

Five-Star WR Micah Hudson Changes Plans, Now Visiting Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff

Not to mention the already elite pass-catching group of Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, Isaiah Neyor, Casey Cain, and Ja'Tavion Sanders, giving Manning, and incumbent starter Quinn Ewers plenty of talent to spread the ball around to over the next few seasons. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_19835040
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Grind Out Win vs. West Virginia Behind 23 from Marcus Carr

The Texas Longhorns got a much-needed bounce-back win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Bijan Robinson
Football

Bijan Robinson Set to Be Longhorns' First 1st-Round Pick in Nearly a Decade

Bijan Robinson is a superstar running back and poised to break the convention of not taking one in the first round.

By Connor Zimmerlee
micah-1024x683
Recruiting

Five-Star WR Micah Hudson Changes Plans, Now Visiting Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
tyrese hunter 23
Men's Basketball

No. 7 Longhorns vs West Virginia: Preview & How to Watch

The longhorns hope to bounce back with a road visit to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers.

By Adam Glick
David Pierce
Recruiting

Longhorns Land Top 2026 RHP Mills Carrillo

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Stay up to date with all things Longhorns baseball recruiting as they look to continue to add elite talent to the 40 Acres.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Adonai Mitchell
Football

Georgia Transfer WR AD Mitchell Commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have added a big play pass catcher to their wide receiver room, with Georgia Bulldogs transfer, AD Mitchell.

By Matt Galatzan
trey-owens-ut
Recruiting

Longhorns Hosting Star-Studded Junior Day Recruiting Weekend

Texas has an impressive list of visitors heading to the 40 Acres this weekend.

By Matt Galatzan
AD Mitchell
News

Georgia WR AD Mitchell Visiting Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have a big visitor on campus, in former Georgia wideout, Adonai 'AD' Mitchell

By Matt Galatzan