WATCH: Longhorns Signees Arch Manning and DeAndre Moore Put in Offseason Work

AUSTIN - Amid a star-studded junior day event, 2023 Texas Longhorns early enrollees, quarterback Arch Manning and wide receiver DeAndre Moore are already hard at work.

And on Saturday at the Longhorns' indoor practice facility, the two were seen throwing with one another, with Manning hitting Moore with a dime deep down the field.

You can watch the clip below:

In his four seasons as the starter for Isidore Newman, the five-star Manning led the Greenies to the playoffs each year and shattered both his uncle Peyton and uncle Eli's high school records.

Manning finished his prep career completing 488 of 743 passes for 6,307 yards and 81 touchdowns, with 17 interceptions. He also rushed 91 times for 742 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Moore, a four-star recruit out of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA), was one of the top prospects in California, catching 22 passes for 483 yards and eight touchdowns, in what was primarily a running offense.

He is joined on the 40 Acres by fellow elite wideouts, five-star Johntay Cook, four-star Ryan Niblett, and top-tier Georgia transfer, AD Mitchell.

Not to mention the already elite pass-catching group of Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, Isaiah Neyor, Casey Cain, and Ja'Tavion Sanders, giving Manning, and incumbent starter Quinn Ewers plenty of talent to spread the ball around to over the next few seasons.

