Texas Tech Offensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas in Week 4

Texas needs to prepare for another explosive Red Raiders offense in Lubbock

The Texas Longhorns begin their Big 12 slate against rival Texas Tech Tech on the road in Week 4. This once again will be a game of offense, as each of the last four games has combined for at least 73 points. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will need to make sure his defense is ready for Tyler Shough and the rest of the Red Raiders offense.

The Red Raiders consistently put out an incredible offensive product. Last year was no different, as they averaged 30.3 points, including dropping 35 against the Longhorns. What makes Texas Tech hard to prepare for is its constant speed and substitutions in their Air Raid offense. Having SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks in the backfield provides for a matchup problem for opposing defenses.

Make sure to stick to LonnghornCountry.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Longhorn's schedule in 2022. As we have already looked at the overall preview of Texas Tech.

Now let’s take a look at the offensive weapons that Texas should watch out for:

QB Tyler Shough:

The Oregon transfer is expected win the quarterback battle. He started the first four games for the Red Raiders last year and shined in the first three. In those starts, he threw for 804 yards with six touchdowns. He struggled against the Longhorns, which led to him taking a back seat. Looking for him to be extra motivated this time out.

RB SaRodorick Thompson:

Thompson will be the go-to back this year as he looks to cement his starting role. He's extremely gifted and doesn’t turn the ball over (one fumble in 2021). He ran for 500 yards along with 10 touchdowns last year. Against TCU, ran for 118 yards, had 75 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns. While Texas Tech doesn’t run all the time, having Thompson as its back is nice.

RB Tahj Brooks:

Brooks is the other running back threat that will be hard to tackle sitting at 5’10’’ and 220 lbs. Last year he ran for 568 yards with 7 touchdowns and averaged 6.5 yards a carry. He will look to carry his Bowl game performance into this season where he rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. Expect Brooks to be involved more in the passing game this season as he showed a lot of promise in 2021.

WR Myles Price:

Price returns for his junior season where he looks to build off an excellent sophomore campaign. Last season he was Tech’s third-leading receiver with 523 yards, and broke out in the Raiders' best win of the season. In the 41-38 victory over Iowa State, he had a career-high 175 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also had 75 receiving yards as well as a touchdown last year against the Horns.

